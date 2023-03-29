EXCLUSIVE: Good Weird Aims to Build a Genderless Beauty Hub for Gen Z Customers 

Good Weird is aiming to be the new beauty hub for Gen Z customers, building a community for all people in the beauty industry and creating easy-to-use products that merge skin care and color cosmetics.

Founded by Stephen Yaseen and Jonathan Wormser and creative directed by actor Evan Mock, Good Weird launches Wednesday with three beauty products: the Back From Vacay Bronzer, the Balmy Weather Moisture Stick and the Cold Brew Under Eye. The products are priced at $21 to $23 and are available on Good Weird’s website.

The brand targets “beauty outsiders” and the “cosmetically curious,” the founders said.

Yaseen and Wormser, college best friends who come from customer data and brand strategy backgrounds, respectively, said they got the idea for Good Weird based on personal experience. Wormser explained roughly two years ago he wasn’t able to find the types of beauty products that he was looking for following a breakout and turned to Yaseen to create a brand that addressed customers who didn’t know a lot about beauty.

“We developed this idea around functional beauty and creating products that are the handshake between skin care and cosmetics,” Yaseen said. “We really just made sure that we build a product line that meets the needs that I felt weren’t being served and speaking to and considering all genders in that approach. It’s really developed and become much more than that initial idea.”

Good Weird’s Balmy Weather Moisture Stick Courtesy of Good Weird

The founders explained they wanted to create functional products that didn’t require tools and offered multiple uses. While the Cold Brew Under Eye is solely a skin care product, the Back From Vacay Bronzer also offers hydrating properties. The Balmy Weather Moisture Stick comes in three shades, one being clear to be used as a moisturizer, and two others in a dusty rose and a terracotta hue to use on the cheeks and lips to add color to the face.

Yaseen and Wormser will be working closely with Mock for the brand, which is the actor’s first venture in the beauty industry. As creative director, Mock serves as a muse for the brand, leads two brand campaigns a year, helps develop the brand’s talent and community and works on product collaborations.

“There is an energy alignment with Good Weird, it just felt like a natural fit,” Mock said. “Like me, Good Weird is all about being bold and putting yourself out there and not conforming to the status quo. I’ll tap into different facets of my life to help inform my work and what I bring to Good Weird in this role. Stemming from my experience as an actor and model, I’ve developed a unique perspective that I’m excited to bring to the Good Weird universe — now in my day-to-day life, I’m looking for simple skin care and beauty that makes me feel good, but doesn’t feel complicated or overdone.”

The brand targets Gen Z, but the founders said they hope it also appeals to other consumers that are “underrepresented and not included in traditional beauty campaigns or beauty marketing,” Yaseen said.

“The idea is that we’re speaking to those that are currently not being spoken to, so we’ve built a brand around that,” Wormser said. “Our overarching goal is to build a community and get those people to feel accepted and included in the Good Weird brand world.”

Good Weird plans to operate as a direct-to-consumer brand during its launch year, and will explore other avenues where its customer base is. The founders have other products in the works, but no concrete launch schedule planned, they said.

Inclusivity is the brand’s core mission.

“[Our goal] is being the genderless hub for personal care and beauty trends for Gen Z and then hopefully broader audiences,” Yaseen said. “This is such an exciting time of expression and individuality that really has been underrepresented in the beauty vertical for so long. We’re just really excited to bring this to the world. There’s a lot of different avenues that this can go, but I think we’re really going to listen to our customer and have conversations and help them grow with us.”