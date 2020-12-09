Skin care, at-home haircuts and celebrity style ruled the year’s top-trending fashion and beauty searches, according to Google.

The company released today its annual “Year in Search” report, outlining the search items that sustained the highest spikes in traffic for a period of time in 2020. The report, which draws from trillions of queries, includes data on the top-trending searches within fashion and beauty. Among them are questions on building a skin-care routine, how to dermaplane, indie style and Noah Cyrus’ outfits.

Last year’s “Year in Search” pointed to a collective interest in makeup trends such as fake eyelashes, blush and liquid foundation. Beauty YouTuber James Charles was one of the top-trending searches that year.

This year’s data stands in stark contrast, reflecting beauty’s shift to skin care and DIY as the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a greater focus on at-home self-care rituals.

VSCO girl, e-girl and e-boy style were among last year’s top-trending fashion searches, with Billie Eilish, Audrey Hepburn and Ariana Grande leading celebrity style queries. In 2020, fashion queries leaned nostalgic, with users most curious about Eighties, retro and Early Aughts style.

Below, WWD highlights the top-trending searches in fashion and beauty from this year’s “Year in Search” Google report, which can be viewed in its entirety here.

Questions on skin care

What is the best skin-care line

What are the best skin-care products

How to build a skin-care routine

What order to do skin care

What is AHA in skin care

How to get rid of acne

What does vitamin C do for your skin

What does hyaluronic acid do

What does toner do for your face

What is combination skin

“What does…” on skin care

What does vitamin C do for your skin

What does hyaluronic acid do

What does retinol do

What does toner do

What does niacinamide do

What does lactic acid do

What does “clean skin care” mean

What does glycolic acid do

What does micellar water do

What does serum do

Fashion styles

Indie style

Streetwear style

Alt style

Urban style

Skater girl style

Eighties-style clothing

Boho style

E-girl style

Y2k style

Retro style

Celebrity outfits

Noah Cyrus outfit

Maria Taylor outfit

Lil Nas X Grammy outfit

Billie Eilish Grammy outfit

Lizzo basketball game outfit

Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl outfit

Travis Scott Batman outfit

Melania Trump outfit

Harry Styles outfits

Shakira Super Bowl outfit

Beauty how-to’s

How to cut men’s hair at home

How to plop hair

How to color your hair at home

How to wash your hands

How to style curtain bangs

How to cut women’s hair

How to do knotless braid

How to fade hair

How to trim your own hair

How to dermaplane

