GPA Global Acquires French Luxury Packaging Maker Cosfibel

PARIS – American packaging manufacturer GPA Global said Tuesday that it has acquired Cosfibel Group, a France-based maker of luxury promotional packaging, luxury gifting and merchandising solutions.

Financial terms of the deal, which gives GPA a strong European footprint, were not disclosed.

“This latest acquisition sees GPA further establish itself as a global leader in luxury packaging and advances GPA’s goal of growing nearshore and onshore manufacturing capabilities,” the group said in a statement.

Cosfibel, which was founded by Alain Chevassus, has key manufacturing plants in Spain, Portugal and Belgium. The group works with companies including L’Oréal, Chanel, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Rémy Martin and Ladurée, and more than 70 global brands.

Cosfibel has service centers in 16 locations and works vertically in sectors such as beauty and personal care, wine and spirits, and fine foods.

“This growth in presence is key to GPA’s strategy of helping clients shorten supply chains to increase speed-to-market, derisk the supply of materials and reduce carbon emissions,” said GPA.

“Cosfibel’s CEO, Marie Sermadiras, is a serial entrepreneur, and she has joined GPA’s executive leadership to help further GPA’s expansion in Europe,” said Adam Melton, chief executive officer of GPA.

“Our global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities will enable us to better support Cosfibel’s customers and increases our prominence in the beauty and food sector, while furthering our leadership in wine and spirits,” he continued. “Cosfibel has a talented global team, and its founder Alain Chevassus will work with us in a senior advisory role.”

“GPA and Cosfibel’s complementary capabilities, creativity and excellence in execution will enable us to grow even quicker, accelerate our diversification and foster the transformation of the pack and gift industry,” said Sermadiras.

In December 2022, GPA acquired California-based Jenco Productions, marking GPA’s entry into Mexico and building on its capabilities in the U.S.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board acquired a controlling stake in GPA in September 2022.

Tom Wang and Adam Melton cofounded GPA in 2007. Based in North America, it counts more than 3,000 employees around the globe.