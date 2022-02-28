The 100 Greatest Fragrances of All Time

Everything’s coming up roses for the fragrance category.
After years of decline, sales of scent are on the rise again, providing pandemic-weary consumers a much-needed shot of luxury and indulgence. In the U.S, the category registered double-digit growth against both 2020 and 2019, according to The NPD Group, with sales of perfumes, colognes and other juices up 61 percent.
What better time than to ask the people who know fragrance best — beauty industry insiders — to vote on the top 100 fragrances of all time.
In early January, we sent out more than 300 ballots to industry insiders, comprised of founders, marketers, retailers, influencers, editors, perfumers, analysts and C-suite types, then tabulated their responses. (The full list of those willing to be identified as electors is below, although, of course, what they voted on is for their eyes only.)
The parameters were broad. Voters could single out their top 10 to 20 fragrances, and were asked to use the following parameters when making their choice: originality of concept; olfactive originality; retail performance; marketing innovation; quality of ingredients, and packaging and bottle design.
The resulting list of 100 scents (culled from more than 480 nominated) is a fascinating microcosm of the past, present and future of fragrance, with myriad firsts, from the first celebrity fragrance (Chanel No. 5, of course) to the first with psychoactive benefits, the THC-containing The Herbalist by Heretic.
Interestingly, on the women’s side, there is a closer correspondence between bestsellers and those voted on to the list: seven of the top 10 selling women’s fragrances in the U.S. made it. But only two of the top-selling men’s scents made the final 100.
Based on the votes received, we have ranked the top 20 fragrances. The remaining 80 are listed alphabetically. Here, the greatest 100 fragrances of all time, as voted on by the beauty industry.
The Top 20
1.
Chanel No. 5
Launched: 1921
Perfumer: Ernest Beaux
Olfactive Family: Floral aldehydic
“The gold standard,” one voter said. “The beginning of everything we think of in modern fragrance,” said another, of the bestselling scent of all time, which contains 1,000 jasmine flowers in every 30-ml. flacon. “It not only endures, it triumphs.”
2.
Le Labo Santal 33
Launched: 2011
Perfumer: Frank Voelkl
Olfactive Family: Woody aromatic
What started as a candle has become one of the most “cultish fragrances of all time,” said a voter. “The first big iconic niche fragrance,” said another. “It helped make niche relevant and was the fragrance for all Millennial opinion leaders for over 10 years.”
3.
Thierry Mugler Angel
Launched: 1992
Perfumer: Olivier Cresp
Olfactive Family: Gourmand
“A key milestone in perfumery’s modern history,” wrote one voter, echoing the sentiments of many, of the scent that created the gourmand category. Its popularity is undiminished: in 2021, 27 units were sold every hour.
4.
Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady
Launched: 2010
Perfumer: Dominique Ropion
Olfactive Family: “Mysterious elegance”
Malle made two finalist attempts of the scents that would become Portrait of a Lady. He perfumed his wife with one of the two and asked her to go for a walk. When she returned 10 minutes later, she reported that she had been asked four times in the streets of Manhattan about the name and origin of her perfume.
5.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle
Launched: 2001
Perfumer: Jacques Polge
Olfactive Family: Amber fresh
Chanel tasked Polge with creating a scent Coco Chanel herself would wear. Today, it’s the fourth-bestselling prestige fragrance in America, and helped “relaunch Chanel as a top fragrance player and set a new olfactive trend,” one voter said.
6.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
Launched: 2001
Perfumer: Olivier Cresp
Olfactive Family: Citrus woody
Voters credit this Sicilian-inspired scent that took Cresp two years to develop with starting a new olfactive trend, noting its “uniqueness” in the market. “Uses few but powerful molecules and very few naturals to create a natural sensation,” wrote one.
7.
Dior Eau Sauvage
Launched: 1966
Perfumer: Edmond Roudnitska
Olfactive Family: Aromatic citrus
“The first time hedione was used, which was eventually to be used in almost every fragrance,” wrote a voter, of the newly synthesized molecule called methyl dihydrojasmonate that was a scientific breakthrough in perfumery.
8.
Tom Ford Black Orchid
Launched: 2006
Perfumer: Pierre Negrin and David Apel, Givaudan
Olfactive Family: Amber floral
“The best perfume to be shared by both genders,” wrote a voter. “It wasn’t the first — CK One was — but it is the best.”
9.
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò
Launched: 1996
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: Citrus
The bestselling men’s fragrance since its launch has sold more than 25 million units since launch and “personifies the long-lasting, clean, fresh, watery feeling,” a voter said. “Amazing first two TV campaigns,” noted another.
10.
Calvin Klein CK One
Launched: 1994
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: Citrus aromatic
“Genderless before its time,” said a respondent, “and responsible for a transition from heavier ’80s scents into the sheerer, easier scents of the 90s.” CK One was also the first fragrance to be sold in Tower Records, a disruptive distribution strategy consistent with the changing attitudes around consumer accessibility.
11.
Guerlain Shalimar
Launched: 1925
Perfumer: Jacques Guerlain
Olfactive Family: Amber
The first amber fragrance (once called “Orientals”), Shalimar was called a “timeless perfume, nearly perfect in construction,” by a voter. “Represents sensuality in the olfaction and concept,” another said.
12.
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey
Launched: 1992
Perfumer: Jacques Cavallier
Olfactive Family: Aquatic
“The grandparent of the watery category and the first to use transparency as a concept,” said a voter of L’Eau, whose bottle was inspired by an evening in Paris when Miyake saw the moon shining above the Eiffel Tower.
13.
YSL Opium
Launched: 1977
Perfumer: Jean Amic, Jean-Louis Sieuzac and Raymond Chaillan
Olfactive Family: Amber
Scandal only served to fuel desire: Testers were stolen, posters were ripped down and stores sold out in a matter of hours on the launch date.
14.
Dior J’Adore
Launched: 1999
Perfumer: Calice Becker
Olfactive Family: Floral bouquet
“Still a benchmark in the floral category,” and the “first global blockbuster,” J’Adore is still a top five women’s seller in the U.S. today, per NPD.
15.
Estée Lauder Youth Dew
Launched: 1953
Perfumer: Josephine Catapano
Olfactive Family: Amber/spicy
In the early ’50s, Estée Lauder wondered why women relied on men to buy them perfume. She created Youth Dew as a bath oil first to make women comfortable with the idea of purchasing it for themselves.
16.
Clinique Aromatics Elixir
Launched: 1971
Perfumer: Bernard Chant
Olfactive Family: Chypre floral
In development for more than two years and 700 ingredients to develop. The first scent to be positioned as an “elixir,” said to have special effects on the body and mind.
17.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Bacarrat Rouge
Launched: 2015
Perfumer: Francis Kurkdjian
Olfactive Family: Amber floral
First created in 2015 and sold in only 250 limited edition crystal bottles to celebrate Baccarat’s 250th anniversary, today it’s a top 10 seller in the U.S. and a social media sensation, to boot.
18.
Frédéric Malle Carnal Flower
Launched: 2005
Perfumer: Dominique Ropion
Olfactive Family: Vegetal addiction
At the time of its creation, Malle brought a bouquet of tuberoses everyday to Dominique Ropion to help him identify the flower, the main ingredient of the perfume. He often joked that he was offering more flowers to Ropion than to his wife.
19.
Narciso Rodriguez for Her
Launched: 2003
Perfumer: Christine Nagel and Francis Kurkdjian
Olfactive Family: Floral musk
“The best-looking bottle since Chanel No. 5” with a scent that helped update the “once old-fashioned chypre category,” For Her was inspired by the Egyptian Musk Oil Rodriguez wore in high school.
20.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
Launched: 2005
Perfumer: Olivier Polge, Carlos Benaim and Domitille Berthier
Olfactive Family: Floral
One Flowerbomb was sold every minute in the U.S. in 2021.
The Greatest Fragrances, Alphabetically
Acqua di Parma Colonia
Launched: 1916
Perfumer: Carlo Magnani
Olfactive Family: Citrus
Developed by house founder Magnani as his own personal perfume, Colonia’s bottle was introduced in 1930 and has remained unchanged since its introduction.
Annick Goutal Eau d’Hadrien
Launched: 1981
Perfumer: Annick Goutal
Olfactive Family: Citrus
The debut fragrance for Annick Goutal’s namesake company was inspired by her memories of reading Memoirs of Hadrian in Italy.
Aramis
Launched: 1963
Perfumer: Bernard Chant
Olfactive Family: Chypre leather
Fact: Created by Estée Lauder, Aramis was the first U.S. prestige men’s scent.
Bath and Body Works Cherry Blossom
Launched: 2005
Perfumer: Harry Fremont
Olfactive Family: Floral Woody
Although not tracked by prestige indexes, this marked Bath and Body Works’ thrust to “trade up” in the fragrance world and is said to be the bestselling scent in America for the last 20 years.
Bulgari Eau Parfumée Au Thé Vert
Launched: 1992
Perfumer: Jean-Claude Ellena
Olfactive Family: Citrus aromatic floral
Never intended for public sale, Bulgari wanted a fragrance to offer its jewelry clients when entering its stores as a gesture of hospitality. After it grew in popularity, Bulgari decided to offer it for sale.
By Killian Good Girl Gone Bad
Launched: 2011
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: Fruity floral
The fragrance is a metaphor for the story of Eve, a good girl gone bad when she ate the forbidden fruit.
By Killian Love Don’t Be Shy
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Calice Becker
Olfactive Family: Gourmand floral
The brand’s number-one fragrance in North America.
Byredo Gypsy Water
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Jerome Epinette
Olfactive Family: Woody
Star hairstylist Jen Atkin tapped this to create her first collaboration for her hair care line, Ouai. The resulting products sold out in 24 hours.
Byredo Mojave Ghost
Launched: 2014
Perfumer: Jerome Epinette
Olfactive Family: Woody
The top-selling luxury scent in the U.S. for 2021.
Cacharel Anais Anais
Launched: 1978
Perfumer: Raymond Chaillan, Robert Gonnon and Roger Pellegrino
Olfactive Family: Floral green
“The first fragrance for every young girl in Europe for 40 years,” was an oft-repeated refrain from The Greatest’s voters.
Calvin Klein Eternity
Launched: 1988
Perfumer: Sophia Grojsman
Olfactive Family: Floral spicy
Supermodel Christy Turlington was the face of Eternity at launch — and remains so. Last year, one bottle was sold every 22 seconds.
Calvin Klein Obsession
Launched: 1985
Perfumer: Jean Guichard, Givaudan
Olfactive Family: Amber spicy
Kate Moss was just 18 years old when she was photographed by her then-boyfriend, Mario Sorrenti, for the iconic Obsession campaign.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Launched: 2016
Perfumer: Louise Turner
Olfactive Family: Floral
According to research from LookFantastic, which analyzed Google searches across the globe, Good Girl is the most popular across the entire globe since its 2016.
Cartier Declaration
Launched: 1998
Perfumer: Jean-Claude Ellena
Olfactive Family: Spicy woody
The streamlined bottle’s design was inspired by the crown of a Cartier watch.
Chanel Bleu
Launched: 2010
Perfumer: Jacques Polge
Olfactive Family: Aromatic woody
The top-selling men’s scent on sites include Macy’s and Sephora was also the second bestselling fragrance in the U.S. in 2021, according to data from NPD.
Chanel Chance
Launched: 2002
Perfumer: Jacques Polge
Olfactive Family: Floral
Inspired by Coco Chanel’s belief in the power of talismans and good luck charms, the cap — in the shape of a dice — reflects the lucky theme.
Chanel Cristalle
Launched: 1974
Perfumer: Henri Robert
Olfactive Family: Citrus floral
The scent was inspired by the chandeliers in Chanel’s famous Rue Cambon apartment in the Ritz Paris.
Chanel No 19
Launched: 1971
Perfumer: Henri Robert
Olfactive Family: Green floral
Created for Coco Chanel herself in 1971, this was her personal favorite and initially reserved only for herself and a few select friends.
Chloe
Launched: 2008
Perfumer: Michel Almairac
Olfactive Family: Powdery floral
Fact: More than 20 million bottles sold since launch, with more than 4.6 million meters of ribbon used for the bow on the neck.
Clinique Calyx (FKA Prescriptives)
Launched: 1986
Perfumer: Sophia Grojsman
Olfactive Family: Floral fruity
There was purposely no advertising at launch, and even retailers were asked not to advertise it or spray it so that the scent didn’t become too mainstream.
Clinique Happy
Launched: 1997
Perfumer: Rodrigo Flores Roux and Jean Claude Delville
Olfactive Family: Floral fruity
Clinique used mood mapping to develop Happy (which took 111 tests to create), asking panelists to smell fragrances and match them with emotions.
Comme des Garcons 2
Launched: 1999
Perfumer: Mark Buxton
Olfactive Family: Chypre, mossy woods
Inspired by Japanese sumi (calligraphy) ink, CDG2 plays on the contrast between dark and light, reflection and opacity.
Creed Aventus
Launched: 2010
Perfumer: Olivier Creed
Olfactive Family: Dry woods/fresh/fruity
Fact: The bestselling scent globally in Creed’s history, Aventus was created by sixth generation master perfumer Olivier Creed.
Davidoff Cool Water
Launched:1988
Perfumer: Pierre Bourdon
Olfactive Family: Fresh marine
Bourdon modified the traditional fougère accord to create a fresh alternative that had immediate appeal.
Demeter Dirt
Launched: 1996
Perfumer: Christopher Brosius
Olfactive Family: N/A
Dirt was inspired by Brosius’ Pennsylvania farm. Another location would have resulted in a different scent, he said, as dirt can smell radically different from place to place.
Dior Diorissimo
Launched: 1956
Perfumer: Edmond Roudnitska
Olfactive Family: Floral
One of Dior’s oldest scents, the name Diorissimo is still associated with modern house creations, particularly a top-handled tote of the same name.
Dior Fahrenheit
Launched: 1988
Perfumer: Jean-Louis Sieuzac
Olfactive Family: Leather wood
Maurice Roger, then the chairman of Parfums Dior, was inspired by James Rosenquist’s picture, Fahrenheit, 1982, which he saw on exhibit in New York.
Dior Miss Dior
Launched: 1947
Perfumer: Paul Vacher
Olfactive Family: Chypre floral
The scent was first sprayed on Feb. 12, 1947, but didn’t go on sale until Christmas. A card was sent out to clients and journalists announcing its launch on Dec. 17.
Diptyque Philosykos
Launched: 1996
Perfumer: Olivia Giacobetti
Olfactive Family: Woody
The Maison’s founders bought a box with a dried fig leaf atop small numbered packets as a gift after a summer in Greece. Years later, the scents of fig remained just as dense as ever and became the inspiration for the fragrance.
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist
Launched: 1994
Perfumer: Nicholas Calderone
Olfactive Family: Floral amber
The scent was born out of the success of Cashmere Mist scented body collection. It was awarded the Fragrance Foundation Hall of Fame Award in 2019.
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01
Launched: 2006
Perfumer: Geza Schoen
Olfactive Family: N/A
Launched at Harvey Nichols, where it sold out immediately and garnered a waiting list, Molecule 01 is still the retailer’s top-selling fragrance.
Estée Lauder Beautiful
Launched: 1985
Perfumer: Bernard Chant, Max Gavarry and Sophia Grosjman
Olfactive Family: Lush floral
At launch, Estée Lauder had a bride walk down Fifth Avenue in New York City, one of the first stunt-marketing activations.
Estée Lauder Pleasures
Launched: 1995
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: Sheer floral
Responsible for introducing the sheer floral category, Pleasures was inducted into the Fragrance Foundation Hall of Fame in 2021. And who could forget the puppies.
Estée Lauder Private Collection Tuberose Gardenia
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Aerin Lauder and Firmenich
Olfactive Family: Lush floral
Aerin Lauder created this as an homage to her grandmother’s 1973 launch of Private Collection and their shared love of those “magnificent white flowers.”
Estée Lauder White Linen
Launched: 1978
Perfumer: Sophia Grosjman
Olfactive Family: Lush floral
The name White Linen came about because Estée Lauder envisioned the woman who would wear it as “fresh, crisp and clean.”
Ex Nihilo Fleur Narcotique
Launched: 2013
Perfumer: Quentin Bisch
Olfactive Family: Floral fruity
Bisch was only 28 when he created this scent, which has since become a house icon and global cult classic.
Fracas by Robert Piguet
Launched: 1948
Perfumer: Germaine Cellier
Olfactive Family: Floral
“So powerfully white flower,” said a voter, this has a “creaminess and dark intensity that is unexpected,” another said.
Frédéric Malle Musc Ravageur
Launched: 2000
Perfumer: Maurice Roucel
Olfactive Family: “Magnetic warmth”
Malle calls this “sex in a bottle,” noting it is the one “that provokes our clients to return the most.”
Giorgio Beverly Hills
Launched: 1981
Perfumer: Francis Camail and Harry Cutler
Olfactive Family: White floral
The fragrance that defined a decade — “quintessential ‘80s opulence,” a voter said.
Glossier You
Launched: 2017
Perfumer: Frank Voelkl and Dora Baghriche
Olfactive Family: Floral woody musk
This scent, “which smells like you only better,” said a voter, sold one bottle every five minutes in 2021.
Gucci Bloom
Launched: 2017
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: White floral
Gucci’s first female scent developed under designer Alessandro Michele’s creative vision.
Guerlain Habit Rouge
Launched: 1965
Perfumer: Jean-Paul Guerlain
Olfactive Family: Amber woody
Created to draw men to the perfume counter, this takes the basic outline of Shalimar and adds leather and green orange blossom for a less sweet version of the original.
Guerlain L’Heure Bleu
Launched: 1912
Perfumer: Jacques Guerlain
Olfactive Family: N/A
Designed by Raymond Guerlain, the “inverted heart” bottle features a stopper, in the form of a hollowed heart, a true technical feat at the time.
Guerlain Samsara
Launched: 1989
Perfumer: Jean-Paul Guerlain
Olfactive Family: Amber woody
Inspired by Guerlain’s passion for the dressage of horses.
Guerlian Vetiver
Launched: 1959
Perfumer: Jean-Paul Guerlain
Olfactive Family: N/A
The first fragrance by Jean-Paul Guerlain, grandson of house founder, Jacques, who would create more than 30 scents launched by the house during his lifetime.
Guy Laroche Drakkar Noir
Launched:1982
Perfumer: Pierre Wargnye
Olfactive Family: Fougère
Wargnye used dihydromyrcenol for the first time in a fine fragrance. Previously, the molecule was primarily used for household and cleaning products.
Halston
Launched: 1975
Perfumer: Bernard Chant
Olfactive Family: Floral chypre
While the Elsa Peretti-designed flacon is considered an icon of perfumery today, Max Factor execs loathed it on sight, calling it “the blob.” Also revolutionary: Its lack of branding, featuring instead only a ribbon with Halston’s name.
Heretic The Herbalist
Launched: 2021
Perfumer: Douglas Little
Olfactive Family: Fougère sauvage
The first fine fragrance to contain cannabis-derived THC, this combines the aromatherapeutic benefits of herbs, woods and flowers with the psychoactive effects of cannabis and is sold only in dispensaries.
Hermès Terre d’Hermès
Launched: 2006
Perfumer: Jean-Claude Ellena
Olfactive Family: Spicy Dry
“Warm and woodsy. I love it on my husband, I mean really love,” said one respondent. “But I love it on me, too.”
Houbigant Quelques Fleurs
Launched: 1912
Perfumer: Robert Bienaimé
Olfactive Family: Floral
It takes more than 15,000 to create one ounce of Quelques Fleurs, which bills itself as the first floral fragrance ever created.
Hugo Boss Bottled
Launched: 1998
Perfumer: Annick Menardo
Olfactive Family: Woody fruity
With notes of apple and cinnamon, this was inspired by apple strudel. It remains Boss’ bestselling scent.
Jean Paul Gaultier Classique
Launched: 1993
Perfumer: Jacques Cavallier
Olfactive Family: Amber floral
From the bottle to the scent itself, an instant icon since launch.
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male
Launched: 1995
Perfumer: Francis Kurkdjian
Olfactive Family: Amber fougère
Created to be an alternative to traditional colognes, five bottles are sold every minute worldwide.
Jo Malone London English Pear and Freesia
Launched: 2010
Perfumer: Christine Nagel
Olfactive Family: Fruity
The scent was inspired by the image conjured up of an English autumn in the poem, “To Autumn,” by poet John Keats.
Jo Malone London Sage Wood and Sea Salt
Launched: 2014
Perfumer: Christine Nagel
Olfactive Family: Woody
This bestseller was inspired by the blustery environment of British beaches.
Jo Malone Peony and Blush Suede
Launched: 2013
Perfumer: Christine Nagel
Olfactive Family: Floral
Suede was used as a textural note to offset the richness of the peony.
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy
Launched: 2008
Perfumer: Honorine Blanc
Olfactive Family: Floral gourmand woody
Viva La Juicy was the first scent to introduce the concept of “fluffy” texture, with its carmelized gardenia accord.
Kenzo Flower by Kenzo
Launched: 2000
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: Powdery floral
Two decades on, Kenzo Flower is still going strong, with four bottles sold every minute worldwide.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
Launched: 2012
Perfumer: Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion
Olfactive Family: Floral and sweet
Development took three years and 5,521 ingredient trials; today, one bottle is sold every 10 seconds globally.
Lancôme Trésor
Launched: 1990
Perfumer: Sophia Grojsman
Olfactive Family: Warm spicy
Since its original launch creation in 1952, Trésor’s bottle has had four variations; it draws inspiration from luxury glass-making and high-end jewelry.
Le Labo Another 13
Launched: 2010
Perfumer: Jefferson Hack and Le Labo
Olfactive Family: Musk
Retailer Sarah Andelman of Colette spearheaded a collaboration between Le Labo and Jefferson Hack of AnOther Magazine. The 13 refers to the number of ingredients used to create the scent. It is Le Labo’s only fragrance without the main ingredient in its name.
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Alberto Morillas
Olfactive Family: Fruity floral green
The Great Gatsby’s Daisy Buchanan was the inspiration behind the name for Jacobs, who loved her combination of fragility, beauty and elegance.
Nina Ricci L’Air du Temps
Launched: 1948
Perfumer: Francis Fabron
Olfactive Family: Floral
The scent symbolized the hope for peace after WWII, as reflected by the original flacon design of a sun with a dove perched on the stopper by Christian Bérard.
Paco Rabanne 1 Million
Launched: 2008
Perfumer: Christophe Raynaud, Olivier Pescheux and Michel Girard
Olfactive Family: N/A
Called by some “the sexiest scent on earth,” 1 Million went through more than 2,000 iterations before the perfumers landed on the final scent.
Paloma Picasso
Launched: 1984
Perfumer: Francis Bocris
Olfactive Family: Chypre floral woody
The daughter of Picasso starred in the debut ads, her jet black hair and red lips echoing the color scheme of the scent. For her, black symbolized power and red was her favorite hue.
Penhaligon Halfeti
Launched: 2015
Perfumer: Christian Provenzano
Olfactive Family: N/A
Named after a small Turkish village, where rare black roses — the result of unique ecological conditions — bloom on the banks of the Euphrates river.
Philosophy Amazing Grace
Launched: 1996
Perfumer: Tanya Petrakov
Olfactive Family: Floral musk
A sales powerhouse: The number-one women’s fragrance ancillaries brand in the U.S. in unit sales, according to NPD, with one sold every 30 seconds in 2020.
Ralph Lauren Polo
Launched: 1978
Perfumer: Carlos Benaim
Olfactive Family: N/A
The first men’s fragrance without any floral notes, this launched simultaneously with a sister scent, Lauren for women, an industry first at the time.
Rochas Femme Rochas
Launched: 1944
Perfumer: Edmond Roudnitska
Olfactive Family: Chypre fruity
“A classic, clean and fresh scent that is almost impossible to find anymore, making all the more lust worthy,” said a voter, echoing a common refrain.
Serge Lutens Feminité du Bois
Launched: 1992
Perfumer: Serge Lutens
Olfactive Family: Spicy wood
The fragrance was originally created by Lutens for Shiseido and is now sold under Luten’s namesake brand.
Thierry Mugler Alien
Launched: 2005
Perfumer: Dominique Ropion and Laurent Bruyere
Olfactive Family: Amber floral
Mugler and fragrance exec Vera Strubi wanted a name that started with A and had five letters, like Angel to “bring luck.” It worked: Today, 23 units are still sold every hour worldwide.
Tom Ford F*cking Fabulous
Launched: 2017
Perfumer: Shyamala Maisondieu
Olfactive Family: Amber leather
As one respondent wrote, “Name says it all.”
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Rodrigo Flores-Roux
Olfactive Family: Citrus floral
A reinvention of the classic European style eau de cologne, this helped modernize the citrus category with its floral notes and contrasting amber undertones.
Tom Ford Ombre Leather
Launched: 2018
Perfumer: Sonia Constant
Olfactive Family: Floral leather
The leather note wrapped in wood, spices and flowers led to instant success for this launch.
Tom Ford Oud Wood
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Richard Herpin
Olfactive Family: Woody
Ford led the way in creating an oud-based fragrance equally as appealing to Western and Eastern consumers.
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc
Launched: 2016
Perfumer: Nathalie Cetto
Olfactive Family: Amber floral
Coco de mer, cardamom and ylang ylang combine for a unique scent that “conjures up like luxe summer holidays,” one voter said.
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Olivier Gillotin
Olfactive Family: Amber spicy
One of the original Tom Ford Private Blend fragrances, this helped spark the niche juggernaut.
Tom Ford Tuscan Leather
Launched: 2007
Perfumer: Harry Frémont and Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud
Olfactive Family: Leather
“The first fragrance to bridge Western and Middle Eastern style,” said a voter of this bestseller. “Launched a thousand inspirations from this unique note.”
YSL Black Opium
Launched: 2014
Perfumer: Nathalie Lorson, Marie Salamagne, Olivier Cresp and Honorine Blanc
Olfactive Family: Gourmand
The bestseller that was the first to use a coffee note “took the classic Opium skeleton and reimagined it into a new classic with its famous top note,” a voter said.
Yves Saint Laurent Paris
Launched: 1983
Perfumer: Sophia Grojsman
Olfactive Family: Floral
YSL debuted the scent at the fall 1983 fashion show. He designed a dress named “Paris,” a black velvet sheath dress with a pink satin knot and closed the show with model Mounia holding the scent.
For more from WWD.com, see:
Angus Cloud Stars in Ralph Lauren Fragrances Digital Campaign
Coty’s Sue Nabi Talks Future of Fragrance