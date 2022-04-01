Grove Collaborative Launches Peach Kids Personal Care Line

Continuing the company’s commitment to be plastic-free by 2025, Grove Collaborative has launched the first 100 percent plastic-free personal care line tailored exclusively to kids. The Peach Not Plastic Kids Collection is bar-centric, featuring a range of soaps for the face, body and hair that not only create less waste but addresses sustainability with an age-friendly approach to environmental conservation measures.

With the importance of environmental preservation anchored more deeply into mainstream consciousness than ever before thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of sustainable product options in the kids personal care category has proven it to be a key area for growth potential.

“Because we were at home so much during the pandemic, it’s harder to escape your garbage, and I think that actually led to people genuinely wanting to not only consume less, but to also create less trash,” said Grove Collaborative cofounder and chief executive officer Stuart Landesberg.

The company’s first foray into kids personal care launched on March 22 and consists of six vegan products that are made with 100 percent natural ingredients, colorants and fragrances and feature interactive games printed on the inside of the packaging. The line includes the Lil’ Kids! 2-in-1 Shampoo and Body Bar and Lil Kids! Hand and Body Bar for children ages three to five, as well as four Big Kids! products including a shampoo bar, conditioner bar and two hand and body bars in different scents designed for children ages six to 12.

Coming in bright colors and easy-grip shapes, each bar lasts up to 100 washes. Prices range from $5.95 for the hand and body bars to $7.95 for the shampoo and conditioner bars, with the Lil Kids! 2-in-1 Shampoo and Body Bar costing $6.95.

“Peach has been a brand that makes it clear that you don’t have to compromise performance or fun when it comes to sustainability — the brand is fun, delightful and energetic. In the children’s space, in particular, that perspective is really differentiated and needed,” Landesberg said.

Following the success of Peach’s inaugural adult personal care collection in 2020, which consisted of 10 soap, shampoo and conditioner bars designed for various skin and hair types, the launch of Grove’s Peach Kids Collection is a natural extension that brings the fledgling category of plastic-free packaging to kids personal care.

In leading the shift toward sustainable personal care products that is sweeping households, Landesberg believes Grove Collaborative has maintained its success by remaining focused on its three core pillars: sustainability, efficacy and consumer centricity. He expects the new range for children to be among Grove’s most successful endeavors to date. “In 2021, Peach achieved ‘mid-single-digit’ millions in revenue, and anticipates sales to nearly double in 2022. Peach Kids will be a key driver of this growth,” Landesberg said.

Grove Collaborative has been effectively plastic neutral since January 2020 and is positioned to become 100 percent plastic-free by 2025, with campaigns such as the Peach Kids Collection propelling it toward this goal. With its simplified formulas and two-in-one products, the certified B Corp seeks to promote the message that less often is more.

