Grove Collaborative, an e-commerce operation that sells natural home and personal-care products, has acquired Sundaily.

Sundaily makes gummy supplements designed to improve skin from within. The brand’s two products — The Base Layer and The Back Up, $29.95 each — promise to protect against and reduce damage to skin from environmental stressors such as sun, smog and stress. The brand was founded in 2018 by a dermatologist and Harvard Medical school researcher and a designer with a background in health-care innovation.

Sundaily is joining a stable of Grove-owned consumer brands, including sexual wellness brand Sustain Natural and Rooted Beauty, a skin-care collection made with natural ingredients. Grove got its start selling natural cleaning supplies from known brands such as Mrs. Meyers and Seventh Generation. In October 2019, it launched clean beauty platform Roven.

Grove founder and chief executive officer Stuart Landesberg said the company may continue to acquire more consumer brands, noting that the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made for a challenging environment for small brand founders.

“Access to capital is going to get harder, it’s harder to meet people,” said Landesberg. “We’re well-positioned [to acquire.]

The deal with Grove is an opportunity for Sundaily to scale.

Grove’s e-commerce platform has thrived during the pandemic, said Landesberg, as more people turn to buying online and try new brands as old favorites remain sold out. “There’s almost a shift in more discovery oriented behaviors, people shopping where they never have before,” he said.

