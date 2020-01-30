By  on January 30, 2020

Gucci Westman is now on YouTube, too.

The makeup artist and founder of clean makeup brand Westman Atelier has launched a YouTube series called “Makeup and Friends,” she told WWD exclusively. The series features Westman making up the faces of celebrity clients such as Martha Stewart, Cameron Diaz, Dakota Fanning and Demi Moore, who appears in the first episode. It is meant to portray “real tutorials,” said Westman, as well as real conversations with her clients and eventually, Westman’s efforts to transition Westman Atelier into a fully refillable brand.

