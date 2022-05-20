Guerlain Teams With Angelina Jolie, UNESCO for Second Women for Bees Training

In honor of World Bee Day, Guerlain’s second cohort of its Women for Bees program in partnership with UNESCO and Angelina Jolie has been launched.

This new phase of the initiative will take place in the villages of Siem Reap, Cambodia, where 11 trainees will learn about beekeeping, a practice that is integral to wildlife preservation. Jolie, who founded her organization, the MJP Foundation, in Cambodia in 2003, has worked since to help develop Cambodian communities and preserve their natural resources.

Said Jolie on the importance of beekeeping in a statement, “It is one way to provide a livelihood for families that is flexible, sustainable and balances forest conservation with providing for the community.”

With bees being an endangered species, Guerlain and its partners aim to help restore the global bee population through initiatives such as this six-month training, the first round of which took place in the South of France in 2021.

“This new cohort of Cambodian women entrepreneurs are becoming members of a worldwide community of women beekeepers who help strengthen local biodiversity with their bee colonies, and work to pass on their knowledge of the crucial role that bees and pollination play in world food security,” said Guerlain president Véronique Courtois.

As part of the initiative, 20 percent of in-store and online Guerlain sales made between May 20 and 22 will be donated to the Guerlain for Bees Conservation Programme.

Additionally, a limited-edition Huile-en-Eau Abeille Royale has been released, featuring art by Tomáš Libertíny in honor of the occasion. Guerlain has also pledged to donate 20 euros for every Instagram repost of the visual designed by Libertíny that includes the hashtags #GuerlainforBees and #WorldBeeDay.

