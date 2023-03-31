Guerlain Honors 170 Years of Bee Bottle With Design by Glassmaker Aristide Najean

Guerlain is paying homage to its most distinctive flacon.
The French perfumery house has joined with glassmaker Aristide Najean to honor the 170th anniversary of its bee bottle with a fantastical Murano glass limited-edition flacon housing the brand’s Le Bouquet de la Mariée fragrance.
Launching May 1 on Guerlain’s website, it incorporates sculptural flowers flecked with 24-karat gold, delicately arranged to appear as though they are pouring out of the flacon; like with the original iteration, golden bees adorn the exterior. The center of the bottle displays the date April 30, 1853 — the day the bee bottle was born.
Ten engravable limited-edition flacons will be released, each retailing for $27,000.
“Just like Guerlain, [Aristide] loves nature more than anything, and so flowers were a no-brainer for both of us,” said Ann Caroline Prazan, Guerlain’s director of art, culture and heritage.
After immersing himself in the brand’s history — as well as that behind the Bouquet de la Mariée fragrance itself, which incorporates notes of orange blossom, musk and vanilla, and is inspired by a bride on her wedding day — Najean brought the first flacon from ideation to execution in seven hours.
“When I imagined the bride’s bouquet, I saw flowers entering the bee bottle, generously overflowing. [Le Bouquet de la Mariée] is a striking fragrance that I associate with the gesture of the ‘chosen one’ as the bride launches her bouquet, and it was important to me to recreate this unique, magical, happy and eternal moment [through the bottle design],” said Najean.