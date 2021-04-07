CHAIN-KISSING: Guerlain is launching a “KissKiss Chain” on Instagram starting April 8 to help save the bees — a long-standing symbol of the house that’s an endangered species important for maintaining the world’s ecosystem. Natalia Vodianova, an ambassador of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand, is kicking off the program.

The chain will work like this: A person can post their virtual kiss on Instagram using the KissKiss filter, tagging @Guerlain and adding the hasthtag #GuerlainKissKissChain. One kiss will equal 10,000 melliferous — or honey-producing — flowers being planted. These are a nectar- and pollen-rich food source for bees, and an important part of their natural habitat.

The beekeepers who will plant the flowers stemming from the campaign come from the Women for Bees program, which is run by Guerlain and UNESCO, in collaboration with the French Observatory of Apidology.

Through April 30, Vodianova will be followed on the chain by other Guerlain muses and friends.

The campaign syncs with the launch of the house’s new KissKiss Shine Bloom lip color, which is made of 95 percent naturally derived ingredients.

Guerlain has been committed to protecting bees — a central part of its sustainability program — for more than a decade. Honey from black bees is the main ingredient in Guerlain’s Abeille Royale skin care line.

The brand’s sustainability efforts revolve around four main axes: eco-conception of products, climate, biodiversity and solidarity.

