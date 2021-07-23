After a steep sales incline, Guess is expanding its grooming offering into skin care.

The brand, now among the fastest growing in licensee Inter Parfums Inc.’s portfolio, is introducing its Effect Eau de Toilette with complementary skin care products, launching Aug. 1.

The range includes the Boost Invigorating Hair & Body Wash, Deodorizing Body Spray, Clean Rejuvenating Face Wash and Protect Hydrating Face Moisturizer. Prices range from $10 to $48.

“We took over the business from Coty two years ago, and it was Paul [Marciano]’s idea to push the product line into grooming,” said Jean Madar, chief executive officer of Inter Parfums Inc. “We have a good fragrance business, but we wanted to launch this for Guess. We look at these kinds of things when growth is exceeding expectations, so this felt like the right moment.”

Guess Effect will be distributed in the brand’s brick-and-mortar locations in the U.S., as well as perfumeries in key markets like Italy and Russia, and Douglas in Germany.

Madar, however, didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding distribution Stateside. “We could launch into retail for the U.S. and Canada,” he mused. “We now look at the men’s care industry, and in the U.S., it’s a $10 billion business, in Brazil it’s $6 billion. It’s a real market, men are taking care of their skin, and the name ‘Guess Effect’ is synonymous with ‘effective,’ and men are looking for real results in their skin,” he said.

To that end, the brand incorporated well-known hero ingredients, like caffeine, aloe vera and jojoba oil in the products.

Fronting the line’s campaign will be Ignazio Moser, the Italian cyclist — “Italy is a key market for Guess,” Madar added — and actress Cecilia Rodriguez.

The brand is going big on video, too, with a comprehensive TikTok campaign for the fragrance and skin care products, which sources estimate to reach $20 million in retail sales globally for their first year on the market.

“The important thing is to feel the performance with a product, we want to be sure the customer has a complete grooming regimen,” Madar said.

