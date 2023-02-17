Häagen-Dazs Donates $100K to Beauty Industry Nonprofit, Support Creatives, Partners for Shoot

Häagen-Dazs has pledged $100,000 to beauty nonprofit Support Creatives as part of its #ThatsDazs campaign, which launched in 2021 with a $1.5 million commitment to support marginalized artists and communities over three years.

As part of the partnership (which marks Häagen-Dazs’ first with a beauty-focused organization), the companies collaborated on a promotional photoshoot for Häagen-Dazs’ new Cookie Butter Cone.

“In addition to a financial donation, we wanted to showcase Support Creatives’ work; we hadn’t done anything in beauty yet, but it’s an industry that allows for so much self-expression, and [Support Creatives] just delivered so perfectly” said Rachel Jaiven, marketing director at Häagen-Dazs.

Support Creatives x Häagen-Dazs Butter Cookie Cone Michael Dueñas

Shot by photographer, Veluer Creative founder and Support Creatives president Michael Dueñas, the shoot enlisted makeup artist Allan Avendaño and hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez to construct beauty looks that correspond with the cone’s flavors, which include vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and coffee.

“We’ve always been about helping the underdog,” said Dueñas, who cofounded Support Creatives alongside beauty publicist Melody O’Flaherty in 2020, with the aim of offering underrepresented beauty professionals with accessible classes, resources and opportunities to further their careers. “There’s a very select group of artists who seem to make it big and stay big, and it’s hard for others to get into that light. We want to be able to help shorten that road of reaching a higher status as an artist, and that’s exactly what Häagen-Dazs is doing through its #ThatsDazs campaign.”

Since kicking off its #ThatsDazs initiative in 2021 with a donation to artist and producer Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Mentorship Lab, Häagen-Dazs has donated $100,000 to five organizations per year, with Support Creatives being the first recipient of 2023.