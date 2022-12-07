Hailey Bieber Wins Beauty Inc’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year Award

Newcomer of the Year:

Hailey Bieber, Founder, Rhode

In a year that saw myriad celebrity skin care launches, one star shone brighter than others: Hailey Bieber’s Rhode. Bieber, whose every fashion and beauty move is chronicled and often copied by her 50 million-plus social media followers, could easily have created a brand that capitalized on her fame with mediocre formulas and aggressive marketing. But instead, she tapped a leading chemist and dermatologist to consult on Rhode, creating a tight lineup of products that were both differentiated and effective. Bieber, who said she spent much of the pandemic learning the ins and outs of skin care, also proved to be a brilliant marketer. Glazed doughnut skin became the buzzword of the year, and Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid sold out within 10 minutes of launch. The initial hype continued — Peptide Lip Treatment sold out five times in six months (with a wait list of more than 314,000), while Peptide Glazing Fluid sold 36 units a second during a recent restock. As sweet as that success is, Bieber is in it for the long haul, tapping industry Melanie Bender as chief executive officer in November.