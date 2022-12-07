Hailey Bieber, Jo Horgan, Pat McGrath Among 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Winners

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards took place on Wednesday, celebrating the year’s standout innovations, launches and industry leaders.

In a ceremony hosted at The Rainbow Room in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, honorees including Hailey Bieber, Pat McGrath, Jo Horgan, Trinny London and Drew Elliott accepted awards in celebration of their respective achievements.

Hailey Bieber, Pat McGrath and Justin Bieber at the 2022 Beauty Inc Awards. Kreg Holt

Hailey Bieber was honored with the Newcomer of the Year Award for her minimalist beauty brand Rhode, which debuted in June; Coty Inc. took home the Sustainability in Beauty Award; Walmart accepted the Mass Retailer of the Year award, and Nars and Trinny London Skin Care took home Product of the Year awards in the skin care and makeup categories, respectively.

Amanda Gorman, who is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history and The Estée Lauder Cos.’ first appointed global changemaker, was honored with the Changemaker of the Year award.

In a pre-recorded video, Gorman said, “I hope if you get anything from this honor that I’ve received in this award, it is to recognize that you are as much of a changemaker as I am. I’m excited to see what everyone in this room does to redefine beauty, empower people around the world and change tomorrow for the better.”

After the awards ceremony, Jenny B. Fine, who is WWD and Beauty Inc’s executive editor, beauty, hosted a fireside chat with Pete Born Impact Award winner Jo Horgan, founder and co-chief executive officer of Mecca.

In the 25 years since its founding, Mecca has become Australasia’s largest prestige beauty retailer, managing to double its business in the few years since the pandemic broke out alone.

“We started with one little store, so I had more of an ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ approach in the early days: if you can touch a few people and fill their cup, and continue to do that, that [impact] just magnifies and magnifies,” Horgan said.

Mecca operates 109 stores in Australia and New Zealand, and is on the brink of opening its biggest to date: a 40,000 square-foot hub in Melbourne in early 2023.

“I’m a big believer in the future of retail. We have a bit of a rule where we like to think of ourselves as logical incrementalists, which means that we like to move one foot in front of the other — this [upcoming store] feels like more of a leap,” said Horgan. “We have a flagship that we opened in the pandemic in Sydney, Australia, and it worked incredibly well, so we decided — let’s double it.”

Next up: Mecca is gearing up for global takeover, setting a goal to establish itself as the world’s most-loved beauty destination over the next 25 years.

Here, the complete list of 2022 Beauty Inc Awards winners.

The Pete Born Impact Award: Jo Horgan

Wellness Brand of the Year: Goop

Mass Brand of the Year: E.l.f. Cosmetics

Prestige Brand of the Year: MAC Cosmetics

Breakthrough Brand of the Year: EltaMD

Prestige Launch of the Year: Chanel No.1

Mass Launch of the Year: Madam by Madam C.J. Walker

Product of the Year, Hair: K18 Biomimetic Hairscience

Product of the Year, Makeup: Nars Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

Product of the Year, Skin Care: Trinny London Skin Care

Product of the Year, Fragrance: Dries Van Noten Eaux de Parfum

Market Maker of the Year: Laura Slatkin

Newcomer of the Year: Hailey Bieber, founder, Rhode

Mass Retailer of the Year: Walmart

Specialty Retailer of the Year: Ulta Beauty

Brand Builder of the Year: Charlotte Ros, president, North America, Parfums Christian Dior

Transformational Deal of the Year: P&G Specialty Beauty

Newsmaker of the Year: Carol Hamilton, Group President, Acquisitions and West Coast Headquarters, L’Oréal.

The Wellness Award: Nutrafol

Corporate Social Responsibility: Guerlain

Changemaker of the Year: Amanda Gorman

Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc.

Buzzy Collab of the Year: Pat McGrath x Bridgerton

Purposeful Initiative of the Year: The Every Body Campaign