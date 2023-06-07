Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Introduces New Facial Essence

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is making its next move.

On June 15 — the one-year anniversary of the skin care brand’s founding — Rhode will introduce its Glazing Milk, a $29 facial essence made with ceramides, magnesium, zinc and copper, meant to boost hydration and support healthy skin barrier function.

The release marks Rhode’s first new product launch since the brand debuted last June with five stock keeping units: A serum, a moisturizer and a lip treatment in three flavors, all priced under $30.

At the WWD Beauty CEO Summit in May, Bieber described Rhode’s product line as “something that felt like it was this line of only essentials,” adding the her goal has been to create a product range so resonant that it would “stand on its own if you took [her] out of it.”

While the brand declined to comment on sales expectations for the new product launch, industry sources estimate Glazing Milk could do $10 million in retail sales during its first year on the market.

Last month, Rhode entered the U.K. for the first time, with chief executive officer Melanie Bender (formerly the president of Versed) hinting that a potential foray into India could come next.

In an increasingly crowded — and cyclical — celebrity beauty space, Rhode has managed to sustain steady momentum during its first year, with the brand reporting it crossed the eight-figure sales threshold within six months, across 11 days of selling.

Said Bender at the Beauty CEO Summit: “There’s a lot of skepticism [about celebrity beauty brands], so I do think there’s a very high hurdle to clear in terms of product efficacy, in terms of driving impact, in terms of having an identity and a reason for being that includes the founder, but transcends them.”