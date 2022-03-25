Six Emerging #HairTok Influencers to Follow

Hair is having a big moment on TikTok.

While makeup and beauty have reigned on the video sharing app virtually since its inception, the hair category is now having its own rise with the start of #HairTok. The hashtag has quickly taken over in the beauty TikTok space, with #HairTok garnering more than 15.4 billion views and countless videos.

Major brands have been leveraging the category and its emerging influencers, particularly newer brands that have looked to TikTok to establish themselves. Take K18, one of the buzziest hair brands on social media, which launched its #k18HairFlip trend earlier this year that garnered 10.4 billion views.

More established brands have also looked to #HairTok influencers for their latest campaigns, such as Living Proof, which worked with several influencers this month to promote its new Full Dry Volume + Texture Spray.

Like other beauty influencers, many #HairTok influencers come from a diverse range of backgrounds, whether they’re established hairstylists looking to grow their platforms or are hair care enthusiasts that want to share their tips and tricks with others.

You May Also Like

Here, WWD looks at some of the emerging #HairTok influencers to follow. Read on for more.

Clayton Hawkins

@itsclaytonhawkins

Clayton Hawkins has already established himself as a go-to celebrity hairstylist — working with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Elizabeth Olsen and Dove Cameron, among others — but the budding #HairTok influencer is also making a name for himself on TikTok with a growing following of more than 26,000.

Hawkins’ TikToks have become increasingly popular on the app thanks to his videos that merge trendy hair tutorials with comedy, as well as his colorful assortment of wigs. Most recently, Hawkins has been making Y2K and ’90s-inspired hair videos, such as using a hair gems tool from 2004 or hot rollers from 1990 or a Pamela Anderson-inspired messy updo hair tutorial.

Faith Chappelle

@faithchappelle

Curly hair tutorials are one of the popular facets within #HairTok, and influencer Faith Chappelle is one of the emerging influencers in the space. Chappelle has been growing her follower base with her videos showing how she maintains her curls, what products she’s using and the various ways she styles her hair. While she most frequently posts about her curls, her video using the bestselling Revlon hot air brush was one of her most popular, garnering 2.7 million views.

Chappelle tests out a range of hair brands in her videos, including Pattern Beauty, Shea Moisture, Tgin and others. She’s also partnered with brands like Olaplex, Coco & Eve, Matrix and K18.

CaLynna Sorrells

@curlycalynna

CaLynna Sorrells is another budding influencer within the #HairTok space focusing on natural and curly hair. While the influencer has a smaller following of roughly 22,000 on TikTok, many of her videos have earned hundreds of thousands — and sometimes millions — of views thanks to her step-by-step and thorough tutorials. Sorrells’ videos add an educational layer to the standard hair tutorial, with content focusing on specific topics like smoothing versus brushing when styling curls or the difference between hydration and moisturizing.

Elissa Kincade

@elissakincade

Elissa Kincade has been steadily growing her platform in the #HairTok space, producing tutorials on topics like how to use hair rollers, how to use hair oil and how to protect your hair overnight. While her frequent hair videos — particularly those on claw clip hairstyles — have made an impression on her roughly 146,000 TikTok followers, her videos on hair loss have arguably resonated the most. Kincade has a series of videos documenting her own journey with hair loss and the steps she’s taken to regrow her hair.

The hair influencer has caught the eye of several brands for partnerships, including Nutrafol, Design Me Hair and Beachwaver Co.

Nerija

@nerija

Hair blogger Nerija has grown her TikTok following to roughly 140,000 with her hair tutorials that focus on specific hair care issues like using silicones on the hair, reducing hair brushing and tips to avoid hair breakage. Her content blends the traditional hair tutorials with the growing beauty ASMR space, with videos that show off her silky long hair.

Afsennah

@afsennah

Certified trichologist Afsennah has grown her following to more than 482,000 on TikTok thanks to her videos that show off her shiny long hair and her many tutorials. Afsennah specializes in hair growth, posting recipes for at-home natural remedies, tips to stop breakage and tutorials on how to properly wash your hair. She also offers nutritional tips meant to help with hair growth.

READ MORE HERE:

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Influencer Jade Marie Talks ASMR Beauty and Her ‘Complexions by Jade’ Series

Marianna Hewitt, Lauren Gores Ireland Talk Four Years of Summer Fridays