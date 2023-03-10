Hair Care Brand Rōz Plots Expansion

Rōz (pronounced “rose”), the hair care brand founded by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, is entering its next phase of growth.

The brand, which Roszak started in 2021, is amping up its product development in 2023 — starting with the launch of The Foundation shampoo and conditioner, priced from $39 to $42 — a slew of new retail partnerships, including Credo Beauty and Moda Operandi, and a funding round of undisclosed size.

As a hairstylist for nearly two decades, Roszak had her eureka moment when she was transitioning to clean beauty products during her pregnancy three years ago. “As a professional in the salon, there hasn’t been a brand that has leaned into creating clean hair products that are highly, highly effective. I was testing everything,” she said. “I saw that with my consumers and my clients, there is more of a desire [for clean hair care], but they don’t want to sacrifice performance.”

Previously, the lineup consisted of a styling oil and a treatment oil, and she’s added shampoo and conditioner, which she said can be used on all hair types.

“I have one kit that I use, both on Zoe Saldaña and Emma Stone, which are completely different hair types and textures,” she said. “I need my products to work across the board.”

Saldaña is among Roszak’s latest band of investors, which also includes Brooklyn Decker, Daisy Ridley and fellow client Mila Kunis.

“As someone who prioritizes using products that are not only good for my hair but also good for the environment, Rōz’s commitment to using natural ingredients and sustainable sourcing practices immediately caught my attention,” Kunis said via email. “What’s more, their products are crafted with such care and attention to detail, ensuring that they not only restore hair to its natural state but also perform at the highest level.

Decker agreed, noting, “Consumers are becoming more and more discerning when it comes to the ingredients in their hair and beauty products, and women are looking to streamline and simplify their daily routines. I hadn’t found effective, clean-ingredient hair products until being introduced to Rōz. I was both impressed by their early organic growth, and founder and [chief executive officer] Mara Roszak’s road map.”

That funding will go toward building up product inventory and supporting product development. Roszak didn’t comment on sales, but industry sources expect the brand to reach $5 million in retail sales for 2023. “We’re going to continue to innovate and create a full line of clean hair care and styling essentials that will allow you to create any look,” Roszak added.

Its partnership with Credo kicks off later this spring, and Roszak said more expansion is still on the table — but will be at a measured pace. “We want to go into luxury hair salons and be very strategic about being a professional brand,” she said. “All the formulations are me working with the labs directly. We really want to bridge that gap between clean, high performance, professional products that are also consumer-friendly and easy to use.”