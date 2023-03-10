Hair Slugging, Eye Shadow Stamps Among Top 10 Beauty Trends

Some trends die — others simply migrate.

Slugging, the viral Korean moisturizing technique involving applying petroleum jelly at the end of one’s skin care regimen, is now emerging as a hair care staple.

“Hair slugging spiked in April 2022, and had another big spike in January after dying down in the fall, so it’s interesting to see that it wasn’t just a summer fad,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate, noting consumers are mainly slugging using hair oils, securing their hair with a tube sock overnight to retain moisture.

Eye shadow stamps, too, are rising in prominence: “We saw eyebrow stamps, we’re seeing eyeliner stamps and now there are eye shadow stamps — it continues to cement that story; consumers are looking for convenience even while trying to go bold,” said Horwitz, noting U.K.-based Phoera Cosmetics is the brand most often appearing alongside said searches, with Amazon in second place.

Searches for snail facials remain relatively low in volume, but are steadily budding; snail mucin in general, though, is a BeautyTok discourse mainstay, garnering 208.8 million hashtag views to date and most often mentioned alongside Cosrx’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.

Spate’s top beauty trends by year-over-year growth in U.S. Google searches.