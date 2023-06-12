Fashion and Beauty Rally Around Hairstylist Johnnie Sapong Following Emergency Brain Surgery

The fashion and beauty industries have rallied around British hairstylist Johnnie Sapong, who had emergency brain surgery last weekend to remove a brain tumor from his pituitary gland.

Sapong is best known for his work in ’90s-era editorials featuring supermodels such as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Carolyn Murphy, also styling the tresses of celebrity clients including Dakota Johnson, John Boyega and Meghan Markle.

On Thursday, Sapong was ushered to the emergency room after suffering from a headache and blurred vision; upon arrival, an MRI scan revealed a pituitary tumor.

Sapong successfully underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor, and is now in recovery.

His son, Zion, has organized a GoFundMe to help cover medical fees and support the family through the recovery process. French director Fabian Baron and Caroline Greyl, president/chief executive officer of hair care brand Leonor Greyl, are among those who have supported the fundraiser so far, which has a goal of $250,000 and was listed by the profile “John Sapong.”