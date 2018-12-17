Oribe Canales, a celebrity hairstylist who rose to fame before launching his eponymous line of styling products, has died, a company spokeswoman confirmed. He was 62.

Canales was known as one of the industry’s great hairdressers. He worked with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and models including Naomi Campbell. He was a mainstay at fashion week, where he designed runway-ready locks for big names like Chanel, before going on to launch his product line.

Members of the beauty community took to Instagram Monday to share their sorrows.

Mally Roncal, the makeup artist behind Mally Beauty, wrote: “There are no words to express what you mean to me, all you did for me and the time we spent together. I love you so much.”

Makeup artist Mary Greenwell called Canales one of the “great original hairdressers.”

She posted an older photo of the two of them together, saying, “Here we are in the Nineties, holding each other close. He always had his arms around someone or dancing on set.…The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven.”