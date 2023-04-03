EXCLUSIVE: H&M Beauty Opening First Global Flagships, in Oslo

PARIS — H&M Beauty is poised to unveil its first two beauty flagships, in Oslo.

One will debut on May 4 at Karl Johans gate 14 and the other on May 25, in Oslo City mall.

The locations each measure about 3,230 square feet, so have about two-times more floorspace than the current H&M Beauty departments.

“The new concept stores are really like the launch of H&M Beauty,” said Cathrine Wigzell, general manager of H&M Beauty.

They are found within existing H&M stores and billed to give an elevated experience, replete with H&M-branded beauty products, Scandinavian beauty labels and some brands exclusive to Norway, including Huda Beauty.

Altogether, there will be more than 80 external beauty brands stocked.

“About three years ago, the company decided to really focus on beauty by building a stand-alone organization,” said Wigzell.

Industry experts were brought in as the team was being built. In January, the company introduced a new brand identity that will infuse the new retail locations.

“It’s really about building the credibility within beauty, making sure that we have an elevated look and feel in everything that we do,” said Wigzell, adding that spans elements from new logotype to copy. “All the aesthetics are being reworked.”

H&M’s in-house team of designers and architects conceived the concept together.

“We have been really inspired by the cocktail bar aesthetic, as well as the spa environment,” said Wigzell.

The spa environment is more about me-time that’s tranquil and constructed with long-lasting materials, such as hammered metals, glass and light woods.

The cocktail bar-like area is where shoppers can hang out and interact with friends. Here, merchandising units have curved tubes and vibrant colors, there is Plexiglas and mirrors.

H&M’s beauty bar

“We work with local artists when we develop the stores,” continued Wigzell.

For Oslo, H&M signed on Kristin Romberg, who has developed exclusive pieces.

Both Oslo beauty locations are part of the H&M stores’ main entrances and boast direct access from high streets through a door plus streetside windows.

“Inside, we have our own space, where you can feel that it’s a different space, that it’s a beauty space, but it’s integrated with the fashion side as well,” said Wigzell.

The overarching goal is for people to be able to shop their entire look at H&M.

The retailer has been reviewing its full private-label assortment to make sure it’s in line with the new brand identity. That collection includes all product categories, but skews heavily toward makeup.

“It’s so tightly connected to fashion,” said Wigzell, of color cosmetics. “It is a really natural category for us to sell.”

Among the beauty brands being launched in the two Oslo locations, exclusive to Norway beside Huda Beauty, are Kayali and Wishful.

New to H&M Beauty overall are Anastasia Beverly Hills, Smashbox, KVD, Origins, Patchology, Bybi, Monday Haircare, Escada and Juicy Couture, among many others.

“I would say that we are moving up in the triangle compared to current concepts that we have,” said Wigzell.

The H&M Beauty product mix is being considered on a market-by-market basis. Some of the Scandinavian brands it will offer in Oslo include Emma S, Xlash, Ida Warg and Glöd. Local adaption of brands is important.

“We can see that those local brands really resonate with the customers,” said Wigzell. “That’s something we want to bring.”

Half of H&M Beauty’s customers are younger than 35 years old, and 50 percent of its new customers are Gen Z.

“We really have a customer that is super keen to test and try new brands,” said Wigzell. “So we’re always on the lookout to expand when we find brands that really resonate with [them].”

H&M Beauty is also gearing up to launch on April 20 for the first time its first in-house brand, called Oh Hey Hero, or OHH! It is a 10-unit body care range targeting Gen-Zers with everyday vegan essentials.

OHH! Packshot Factory Ltd

Entering the Oslo beauty stores, a shopper is met by an inspiration table, where products deemed cool are displayed alongside the latest H&M fashion.

“We’re really trying to integrate the departments,” said Wigzell, adding also in the first room are the more prestige beauty labels with prominent retail spaces. “Here, they can really create their own brand universes.”

Further in are smaller brands on their own shelves lining categorized zones. Then there is the beauty bar, with nail and lash-and-brow services, plus a mask bar.

A minis’ universe is likened to a candy store, where people can sample new products.

“We have hired really trained beauty advisers,” said Wigzell.

She would not discuss sales projections, but industry sources estimate the new beauty stores could each generate 2.5 million euros to 3.5 million euros in yearly sales.

H&M has been selling beauty since the late ’70s. All H&Ms trading in the category carry the brand’s private label, which is present in almost 2,000 stores in more than 50 markets around the world.

External beauty brands have been sold in the retailer’s doors in Sweden and Norway from the outset. Today, those are carried in about 300 H&Ms altogether, in markets including Iceland and Denmark, as well, plus online in Italy and — most recently — Germany.

It remains early days to say when and where the new beauty stores will roll out to next.

“We really believe in this concept and in beauty,” said Wigzell. “It’s a growing market, and we see great customer demand for beauty within H&M.”