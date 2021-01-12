For Harris Reed, fluid fashion and beauty encompasses “more than just gender fluidity.”

The London-based designer, who has dressed the likes of Harry Styles, Solange and Troye Sivan, has teamed with MAC Cosmetics on a Renaissance-inspired makeup collection. The collaboration includes three lipsticks, two cream color bases, nine eyeshadows and a kohl eyeliner, all of which come in gilded packaging, with prices ranging from $20 to $35. It releases online in North America on Feb. 18.

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Reed has become known for their fashion designs that promote their “message of fluidity.”

“I don’t want to just create something pretty, something beautiful, I want to create something with a message [of] fluidity,” Reed said in an interview with WWD.

MAC marks Reed’s first beauty partnership. They described the collection as a tool meant to be used by consumers for self-exploration and discovery.

“It’s for everyone, not just men, not just women,” Reed said.

Despite efforts in fashion and beauty to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ community, transgender men and women and gender-nonconforming people, especially those of color, remain absent from both industries’ highest tiers. Reed is part of an emerging set of designers pushing for an all-encompassing kind of fluidity.

“I say usually ‘fluid beauty’ or ‘fluid fashion’ because I love the idea of fluidity as more than just gender fluidity,” Reed said. “It’s universal, the concept that you can live a fluid life, an authentic life, you are whoever you want to be, you don’t conform in any sense of the word.”

Reed noted a number of upcoming collaborations and projects planned for this year — all the while insisting they have “nothing fabulous” in store for 2021 — that includes their “first proper runway show.”

“I say runway in air quotes,” Reed said. “It will be my version of what I think runway should be in a post-COVID-19 world.”

