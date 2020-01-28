LONDON — Harrods has put the final touches on its new beauty hall with the launch of phase 3, an events and services space that opened Tuesday in Knightsbridge. In total, the retailer’s new beauty space spans 90,000 square feet, and is nearly three times larger than it was before.

“This is what I would probably describe as the pièce-de-résistance, it’s game changing and it really is about us pushing ourselves to ask what that online and off-line experience looks like and how they play together,” said Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods.