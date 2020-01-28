By  on January 28, 2020

LONDON — Harrods has put the final touches on its new beauty hall with the launch of phase 3, an events and services space that opened Tuesday in Knightsbridge. In total, the retailer’s new beauty space spans 90,000 square feet, and is nearly three times larger than it was before.

“This is what I would probably describe as the pièce-de-résistance, it’s game changing and it really is about us pushing ourselves to ask what that online and off-line experience looks like and how they play together,” said Annalise Fard, director of beauty at Harrods.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers