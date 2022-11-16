Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand, Pleasing, Opens Holiday Pop-up Shops

“We’re in a state of joyfulness,” said Harry Styles’ stylist, Harry Lambert, when asked how the singer-songwriter’s beauty brand, Pleasing, is doing one year after its debut.

Now on the brink of launching its fifth collection, called Super Magic Family Time, Pleasing is kicking off the holiday season with three pop-up shops in New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California, and London, England, which will be open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 27.

“The whole collection has a sense of nostalgia to it; it’s camp, it’s joyful, it’s about doing a Pleasing version of Christmas — making it a fun celebration that’s sort of sickly sweet and delightful,” Lambert said.

While the four nail polishes in the collection bottle the feel-good whimsicality of the holiday through vibrant colors and frosting-inspired packaging, the Pleasing pop-ups bring the sentiment to life through green-and-purple floral wallpaper, imitation old-style heatilator fireplaces, vibrant shag rugs and other sigils of a classic, old-school family Christmas.

Inside Pleasing’s New York City pop-up. Max Mikulecky

“It’s this even more exaggerated version of Christmas dinners and parties, and going to grandma’s house where she has the constant platters of food out and it’s all these, you know, cocktail shrimps and profiteroles and cream cakes,” Lambert said of the pop-ups, which are launching in partnership with American Express.

At the locations, visitors will be able to shop Pleasing products, which include hoodies and a recent foray into color cosmetics, and participate in a variety of soon-to-be-announced activations, some of which will be specifically geared toward the elderly, from whom the brand sources creative inspiration and aims to continuously uplift.

“Harry Lambert and I aren’t necessarily experts in anything, we just know what we love,” said Molly Hawkins, Styles’ creative director. “We felt like this was a perfect time to highlight the continuing contributions of older generations to fashion and culture and bring to the shops a socialization aspect for older people.”

Inside Pleasing’s New York City pop-up. Max Mikulecky

The New York and Los Angeles pop-ups will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, and are located at 120 Wooster Street and 1306 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, respectively.

The London store, located at 19 Foubert’s Place, will be open Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.