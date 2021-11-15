Harry Styles Introduces ‘Pleasing,’ His Shapeshifting Beauty Brand

Harry Styles is the latest celebrity to go big on beauty.

Styles has unveiled his beauty brand, called Pleasing. The range includes nail polish, eye and lip products and a facial serum, which doubles as a makeup primer. Prices range from $20 to $65 and will launch on Nov. 29, although the products will be available for pre-order on Monday.

“Starting the brand with beauty felt exciting because creating great products is a unique way to make people feel good,” Styles said in a statement.

The brand will take a collection-based, drop-style approach to new products, which could take on myriad forms. The lineup will consist of “nail polish and skin care to anything else we find pleasing,” the brand said.

Its first drop, called Perfect Pearl, will include a double-edged serum pen for lip and eye; an illuminating face serum, and three nail polishes along with a matte top coat.

The nail polishes are free of toluene, formaldehyde, camphor, TPHP, phthalates, ethyl tosylamide, acetone, bisphenol A, xylene, fragrance, parabens and sulfates.

A statement from the brand said that its formulations “adhere to vegan and clean principles,” while adding that sustainability was a priority.

Styles joins the ranks of other entertainers getting into the space, from Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty to Billie Eilish’s first fragrance.

