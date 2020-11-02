HatchBeauty Brands has acquired Duncan Cosmetics, the beauty portfolio of Duncan Enterprises.

Duncan Cosmetics’ brands include Lique, Tattoo Junkie, Remi Rose and BE Beauty Essentials. They are sold at retailers such as Target Corp., Kohl’s Corp., Urban Outfitters Inc. and Dollar Tree. Industry sources expect Duncan to do more than $10 million in sales in 2021.

For HatchBeauty, the Los Angeles-based beauty and wellness incubator, the deal marks an opportunity to bring affordable, trend-driven products to market faster. It will allow Duncan to leverage HatchBeauty’s retail partnerships and wellness innovations.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to ensuring consumers everywhere have access to affordable and efficacious beauty and wellness products,” said Preston Bottomy, president of HatchBeauty Brands. “In the months ahead, we look forward to sharing expertise between our teams and leveraging a broader brand portfolio across our network of retail partners.”

HatchBeauty was founded in 2009. Its portfolio includes NatureWell, Found, Orlando Pita Play, and Baby Phat Beauty. Later this year HatchBeauty Brands will launch a skin-care and supplement line cofounded by the singer Jewel.