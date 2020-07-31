Havens by KVD, a fragrance and accessories boutique in Sag Harbor, New York, is highlighting local artists throughout the summer.

Named for Havens beach, the boutique, founded by Kim-Van Dang, carries a variety of home fragrances and scents. Now, it displays artwork from eight different artists. “Our goal has always been to champion niche fragrance brands, as well as support local artists. It’s really important to us to support our local community, and we view fragrances as another art form,” Dang said.

Works range in price from $850 to $6,000 and will be shown alongside the boutique’s inventory, which includes niche brands like Soohyang and Maison La Bougie. The showcase, which began on Thursday, July 16, with socially distanced live music and art performances, was christened “Bubblegum Graffiti,” capturing the whimsy of the artwork contrasted with an installation presented by local multimedia artist MAGO.

Other types of work shown run the gamut from graffiti and neon artwork to sculptures in crystal and galvanized steel. The artists showcased include multimedia artists Mago, Robert Mojo, Luciana Pampalone; photographers Rose Hartman, Anthony Buscaino, Marsin Mogielski; fine artist Adam Umbach and painter Juan Cruz.

According to Dang, the intent was to offer some light to the summer season, pandemic notwithstanding. “If all you do is watch the news, it’s pretty depressing,” she said. “We wanted to offer everyone a moment of levity and to celebrate the good things we do still have.”

“It’s offering our community commercial support,” Dang said. “But also just for our clients, something to look forward to, to delight and participate in, and put some beauty and fun in their world.”

The showcase isn’t just limited to selling their artworks. On Aug. 9, Adam Umbach will be meeting with small groups to discuss his technique, specifically pertaining to his works of cats in high-fashion outfits.

