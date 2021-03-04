Hayley Kiyoko is bringing a fresh face — and approach — to the world of celebrity fragrances.

The singer has developed an eau de parfum, dubbed Hue by Hayley, in partnership with Warner Music Artist services, Atlantic Records, Brands with Purpose and Slate Brands.

The fragrance, made in partnership with Slate Brands, launched this week on its website, huebyhayley.com. It is priced at $65 for 2.2 oz. Industry sources estimate the fragrance will hit between $800,000 and $1 million in sales in its first year on the market.

The fragrance is devoid of phthalates and parabens, and is classified as cruelty-free and vegan. It includes top notes of blood orange, watermelon and freesia; heart notes of peony, lychee, rose and pink magnolia, and base notes of cacao and musk.

Although there’s been more crowding in the celebrity beauty space, Kiyoko said the partnership was organic, and started years ago. “Two or three years ago, I had the opportunity to partner with Slate. We discussed what I was interested in and passionate about, and fragrance has always been my number one,” Kiyoko said to WWD. “I’ve been working on it for a really long time, especially since I tried to create something that really embodies who I am and what I’m trying to evoke.”

The scent’s name came from Kiyoko’s own relationship with queerness, she said. “It’s called ‘Hue’ because we’re all different shades on this massive spectrum, there is no box or specific label everyone identifies with,” she said. “I really pushed to create a feminine and masculine sense all in one. I tried to find that balance, because that’s who I am to the core.”

