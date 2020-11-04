PARIS – Henkel said Wednesday it has acquired skin model technology from SkininVitro GmbH.

Terms of the deal were not discussed.

Reconstructed skin is key for beauty product makers, which cannot test formulas on animals in most parts of the world, especially in western countries.

The EpiCS skin models will now be manufactured in Henkel’s laboratories in Düsseldorf, Germany, under the Phenion brand, which is part of Henkel Beauty Care.

“With this acquisition we are strengthening our existing portfolio in the field of reconstructed human tissue models,” said Dirk Petersohn, who heads up Phenion. “With EpiCS technology, we can now offer our clients tissue models which are well-suited and regulatory-accepted for analyzing the skin-corrosive and irritating potential of substances.”

Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods giant said, counts Schwarzkopf, Dial and Syoss among its beauty brands. The company’s second-quarter sales declined 11 percent to 4.56 billion euros.