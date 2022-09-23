Highest-selling U.S. Beauty Brands on China’s Tmall Global

Tmall Global, the Chinese e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba, is a hot spot for U.S. beauty brands seeking to enter the market.

New data from marketing and technology company, WPIC, shows brands including Estée Lauder, Olay and La Mer have been longtime front-runners on the platform, while CeraVe is a newer entrant, having only entered the top 10 following a significant push in the middle of 2021.

Dr. Jart, which Lauder acquired in 2019 as one of the beauty giant’s first acquisitions of Asia-based beauty brands, recently fell out of the top 20 ranking, while Lauder-owned Too Faced shut down its storefront on the platform in July.

According to Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer and founder at WPIC, this list could look significantly different in the next five years. Because Chinese consumers are becoming increasingly interested in clean beauty, large manufacturers who don’t invest in such offerings will struggle to compete with smaller, indie brands, which are increasingly carving out market share, said Cooke.

Here, the highest-selling U.S. beauty brands on Tmall Global in 2022.