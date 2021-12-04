Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

Two of beauty’s rebounding categories are gaining steam ahead of the holidays, new data shows.

According to Spate, which tracked the holiday beauty searches with the highest growth, fragrances and lip products are posting exponential growth from last year, up double — and in one case, triple — digits from 2020.

“Based on the top growth searches for beauty-related gifts, it’s clear that consumers are turning to fragrance this year for their holiday gifts,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate. “Personal fragrances were a top gift last year during the pandemic, and interest is continuing to grow strong this year as well. Searches for candle-related gifts are still growing, but perfume and cologne sets are among the top growth search terms this year.”

The interest in lipstick, though, has as much to do with usage as it does with gifting. “As consumers spend more time outside of the home, they’re also demonstrating stronger interest in cosmetics products. This holiday season, we can expect to see strong interest in lipstick-related gift sets and less interest in face mask kits,” Horwitz said, although the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus may change that.

The top 10 holiday gift searches according to Spate, as ranked by percent growth:

Ariana Grande Perfume gift set – 224 percent YSL Black Opium gift set – 67 percent Chanel No.5 gift set – 65 percent Lipstick gift set – 59 percent Macy’s men’s cologne gift sets – 57 percent Chanel perfume gift set – 48 percent Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue gift set – 46 percent Versace Eros gift set – 46 percent YSL Libre gift set – 46 percent Chanel Bleu gift set – 38 percent

Source: Spate

For more from WWD.com, see:

Digital Download: Beauty Search Data Provider Spate Raises $1.8M

Fragrance Foundation Honors FIT Professors, Announces New Scholarship

William P. Lauder on the Lipstick Index