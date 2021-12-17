Last Call: Holiday Gift Inspo

My go-to holiday gift: Cristal and flutes from Baccarat. — John Demsey, executive group president, The Estée Lauder Cos.

Apple AirTag Courtesy

I’m gifting an assortment of little things a psychiatrist would have a field day with, including Uber gift cards, a subscription to Cherry Bomb (not because I cook, but having it lay around makes people think you’re smart and cultured); Azzo Handmade personalized AirPod Pro case: depending on the friend, I’ll either put their initials or something kind of quirky like “Ugh,” “OMG,” “GTFO,” and lastly, Apple AirTag four pack: not only are these practical, but they’re also fantastic for fun activities. We had friends over for a costume “Clue”-themed dinner, and the different clues were synced to finding the AirTags. — Francesco Clark, chief executive officer and founder, Clark’s Botanicals

You May Also Like

This Christmas, I’m going to be gifting close friends and family NFTs (non fungible tokens). I’ve been collecting NFTs for a while and to give them perhaps their first digital asset of this kind seems like the perfect time to do so. — Shaun Neff, cofounder, Beach House Group

“Life I Swear” by Chloe Dulce Louvouezo Courtesy

My go-to gift is always Hanahana shea butter and now the Skin Nutrition mask because it is such a good self care gift. I have recently been thinking about giving books, including the new book, “Life I Swear” by Chloe Dulce Louvouezo, which I’ve been reading and love. It is so full of very intimate stories from different Black women on identity healing and self-trust. I also love gifting Ami Colé Lip Oil to my girlfriends, it’s so good. — Abena Boahman, founder and CEO, Hanahana Beauty

“Chicago” Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

My favorite gift to give is one that includes spending time with a loved one — a special meal, Broadway show or a short trip are at the top of my list. And even better if the outing requires sunscreen. — Amanda Baldwin, CEO, Supergoop

I love sharing the gift of beautiful Berber rugs locally made by Moroccan women. And for something quick and easy, CBD gummies! Nama is a good one. — Josie Maran, founder and CEO, Josie Maran

The Good Earth men’s bracelet Courtesy

I love to give Roxanne Assouline bracelets — The Good Earth men’s bracelet for guys and A Walk in the Park bracelet for women. — Linda Thompson, founder, BiographyNYC