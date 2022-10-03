EXCLUSIVE: House of Drunk to Pop Up in Paris

PARIS — As Drunk Elephant expands around the globe, the clean skin care brand is poised to open its first House of Drunk pop-up in Paris.

It will be located at the Pavillon Rive Gauche, 6 Rue Frédéric Sauton in the city’s 5tharrondissement, and open to the public Oct. 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CET. More than 1,200 people are expected to visit.

Since 2018, previous House of Drunk pop-ups have been located in London, Singapore and New York.

“We’re very focused on building brand love, driving awareness and recruiting new consumers by sharing our unique product philosophy,” explained Barbara Calcagni, president global brands at Drunk Elephant, Nars and Tory Burch Beauty.

“Since the acquisition of Drunk Elephant by Shiseido in 2019, we have increased our presence in [geographic] regions, establishing Drunk Elephant as a truly global brand,” she continued.

The House of Drunk will be hosted in partnership with Sephora. The brand launched exclusively with the retailer in France in March 2021.

A rendering of the House of Drunk in Paris.

Calcagni called the activation “a feast for the senses. Fans can touch, see, hear and experience the world of Drunk Elephant.”

The 4,520-square-foot pop-up will span two levels, be decorated in the brand’s bright colors and playful motifs, and offer immersive experiences.

Consumers can sample formulas for skin, hair and body care. A mixing station will allow people to receive personalized “smoothie” consultations, while the Ceramighty Tunnel is where they can discover the recently launched Ceramighty AF Eye Balm. The six products in The Littles Kit are to be spotlighted at the pop-up, and consumers can shop, as well.

“Paris is the perfect place to host House of Drunk, and to celebrate our presence in the region,” Calcagni said. “There’s a huge appetite from consumers and fans to have these kinds of experiences and moments with the brand.”

Drunk Elephant will bring about 75 influencers and journalists from about 20 markets to Paris to experience the pop-up and meet with brand founder and chief creative officer Tiffany Masterson a few days prior to the public opening.

Calcagni said House of Drunk is an expression of her vision of the Drunk Elephant brand.

“The ‘House of Drunk’ is an opportunity to bring fans of the brand into our community and culture, so they can experience the happy, colorful and whimsical spirit, meet the wonderful people behind the brand and truly understand our unique ingredient philosophy,” Masterson said. “Our purpose is to help people attain the skin of their dreams as we invite them inside this unforgettable Drunk Elephant experience.”

“Drunk Elephant is a serious skin care brand, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously and like to have fun,” Calcagni continued. “Paris will be the most imaginative experience of Drunk Elephant to date, and the city has long been a source of inspiration and adoration for Tiffany.”

Drunk Elephant has been focusing on building its global momentum and expansion.

“Equally important for us has been protecting and amplifying the unique product philosophy and brand expression,” Calcagni continued.

Since 2019, the brand has opened 29 new markets around the world, with a concentration in the EMEA region through Sephora.

“Looking ahead, I will say that also building our business in Asia is a key strategic priority for the brand,” said Calcagni, explaining there the focus is on increasing brand awareness and expanding Drunk Elephant’s retail presences across the region.

“We’re also committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the health of skin or support the integrity of our formulations,” she added. “That is the philosophy that Tiffany started the brand with, and it’s the same philosophy today.”

Drunk Elephant is considered a “growth brand” by Shiseido, along with others in its portfolio, such as Nars, Baum and Haku.