Houston White Aims to ‘Desegregate the Skin and Hair Care Aisles’ With New Beauty Brand Launch

Houston White was 12 years old when his aunt bought him his first pair of hair clippers, and a few hours older the first time he put them to use.

“I got on my bike and rode around, and I came home with three brave souls. I cut their hair and kept going from there,” said White, who shortly thereafter landed his first gig cutting hair at his cousin’s barbershop in Mississippi.

In 2007, White opened a shop of his own in Minneapolis, and two years later began concocting hair pomades out of his living room.

“I was making candles for the better part of two months,” joked White of the process, though he eventually realized he’d landed a promising formula once his late wife (and volunteer product tester) Donise began garnering compliments en masse on her tresses.

“That was when I made the discovery of, ‘Oh, this works great on women’s hair, as well,'” White recalled.

Sixteen years later, the entrepreneur is introducing a hair and skin care line in collaboration with Target spawned by that realization, building on the momentum of his existing gender-neutral apparel line with the retailer.

Fresh x Houston White debut skin, hair and body collection. courtesy

“Figuring out how to desegregate the skin and hair care aisles has been my life’s journey; it’s been my barbershop, it’s been my experience personally,” White said.

Called Fresh x Houston White, the 11-product range includes a shampoo, deep conditioner, three-in-one body, scalp and hair scrubs and, of course, an assortment of hair pomades — designed for straight, wavy and curly hair types, respectively.

The products range from $8.99 for a Clarifying Face Scrub to $11.99 for the hair pomades.

“There’s definitely that balance between trying to be all things to all people, but also staying true to what has worked for me during the 10-plus years that I’ve been on this journey,” said White, who curated unique musical playlists for each product, accessible via QR codes on the packaging, as one means of infusing the textures of daily life into the brand.

Fresh x Houston White Get Up 3N1 Wash Scalp, Hair, Body courtesy

“I just didn’t find a brand that spoke to the diverse audience that I was serving at my barber shop. We’re entering the cultural economy, and the future is combining a lot of different people’s lived experiences: I want to be where convenience, flyness and accessibility collide,” White said.

Tea tree oil, chamomile, aloe vera and caffeine are among the key ingredients harnessed in the line’s skin care range; the hair care offerings are powered by shea and cocoa butters, castor seed oil, charcoal and apricot oil.

Though the founder declined to comment on sales expectations, industry sources estimate Fresh x Houston White could do between $4 million in retail sales during the brand’s first year on the market.

As for what additional beauty and personal care products White might explore through the line — the sky’s the limit.

“There’s a lot of runway with Fresh and this idea of gender inclusivity and bringing different races together with hair,” White said. “I have a bold ambition to create a billion-dollar hair and skin care brand — no doubt about it.”