How Beauty Brands Are Celebrating Pride

Beauty brands are taking on new partners — and launching new products — to benefit Pride month.

Coty Inc. brands Sally Hansen and Cover Girl have introduced new products and partnerships with GLAAD for Pride. Sally Hansen is debuting four gift sets with its Insta-Dri franchise in a slew of colorways, including in rainbow pride and transgender pride color combinations. Cover Girl products will be sold alongside the Sally Hansen gift sets. Although the partnership is product-focused, it marks Cover Girl’s first time partnering with GLAAD. Sally Hansen has, to date, donated over $400,000 to the organization.

Youth to the People is donating $100,000 via its To The Future fund to two different nonprofits: GLSEN, which aims to end discrimination and harassment in schools; and NCTE, the National Center for Transgender Equity.

Lashify is partnering with the Center for Black Equity, an organization that benefits Black LGBTQ people internationally. The brand is donating 100 percent of gross profits from its rainbow lashes, the Prismatic Gossamer lash, to the organization, up to $50,000.

Lottie London has unveiled a new collection, called Proud to Be, which includes eye makeup and stickers. Ten percent of that collection’s walmart.com sales for the month of June will benefit the U.K.-based Kaleidoscope Trust, an LGBTQ rights organization.

NYX Professional Makeup is continuing its partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, to which the brand has already donated over $100,000. Consumers shopping on the brand’s website will be given the option to round up their order price to benefit the center.

Retailer Macy’s Inc. will also be introducing a round-up program to benefit The Trevor Project both online and in-stores.

E.l.f. Makeup is creating a limited run of its Big Mood Pride Mascara in rainbow packaging; 100 percent of proceeds will benefit It Gets Better, an organization that supports LGBTQ youth.

Flamingo and Harry’s have also created a joint set. Called the Face and Body Pride Shave Set, 100 percent of sales will be donated to the Trevor Project, which purports to be the world’s largest organization for suicide prevention and mental health resources for LGBTQ youth. The set consists of a razor handle and blades for both face and body, designed to be an “all-inclusive hair removal system,” according to the brands.

Net proceeds from Morphe’s Made With Pride collection — an array of two palettes, face and body gems, and brushes — will be donated to the Trevor Project.

Peace Out and Isle of Paradise are collaborating on a set which includes the former’s acne dots, and the latter’s self-tanning butter; 20 percent of proceeds will go to the Trevor Project.

Tood Beauty will be offering eight limited-edition makeup polishes, which are named after historical LGBTQ activists. Launching June 23, 10 percent of the collection’s proceeds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign.

The Body Shop has also introduced a new stockkeeping unit. Called the Out For Love Highlighter, $1 from every purchase will benefit Advocates for Youth, an Equality act advocate.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Rihanna Releases Second Lingerie Pride Collection

Cher and Versace Team on Pride Month Collection