Lisa Sequino’s Formula for Fostering Talent With Empathy

Beauty Inc.: After the events of last year with so many women exiting the workforce and the inequity of the landscape, what are actions that you’re taking to make sure women thrive in your environment?

I’m personally very passionate about this. During the pandemic, there have been a disproportionate number of women leaving the workplace. A significant amount of these women are working mothers. So whether it’s my own personal journey as an executive or how I’ve guided my team, or for the women mentors, I’m super firm that you shouldn’t have to choose, and women can have it all.

In this complex time, simply demonstrating flexibility and understanding and empathy are key. I’m a true believer that working mothers and parents are skilled at managing multiple priorities which, by nature, enhances productivity, and the results of the business. So, when companies step into that, I believe that everyone wins.

Beauty Inc.: Throughout your career, what’s been most effective for you in making sure your voice has been heard?

For me, it’s about purpose and passion. For me, this has really guided me throughout my career, and helped me recognize the power and sharing my voice, even in times where I’ve had to overcome challenging situations, and I have been blessed in my career to have incredible mentors, professionally, as well as strong examples of leadership in my family, including my father. What I’ve learned from watching all of these people is the power of advocacy. While it’s important to have sponsors advocating for you, you’re always going to be your own best advocate. It’s much easier to share your voice when you’re offensively passionate about something, so finding your purpose and passion and not looking back is something I firmly believe in.

At the heart of everything is having meaningful connections with people, so building relationships of mutual respect are essential, in my book, and ensuring that you’re not only hearing, but being heard.

Beauty Inc.: The last 18 months have brought so much change — what has been the biggest impact in how you approach your business?

Those individuals and businesses that have made it through COVID[-19] have done so by remembering their purpose and remaining focused on their vision, while also being willing to change and challenge everything we thought we knew. This is like nothing any of us have experienced in our lifetime, and it’s required agility, flexibility and a real learn-and-do mind-set. My philosophy is to think big, there’s no limits to what you can accomplish, and I think this time has taught us all the lesson of resilience, and that the market and consumer dynamics will always evolve. But, when you have a clear vision and strategy, it will always follow.

