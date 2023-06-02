The Time Olaplex CEO JuE Wong Hiked 300 Miles in 12 Days

Even after completing Europe’s 383-mile Camino de Santiago stretch in 2019, JuE Wong is hesitant to call herself a hiker.

“I’m more of an accidental walker that turned into a hiker,” said the Olaplex chief executive officer, who came to the avocation(s) during her adolescence in Singapore.

“As you can imagine, Singapore is as flat as a pancake; it has hills, not mountains,” said Wong. Her mother and father — from whom she jokes she inherited her “workaholic” tendencies — made it a point despite their busy schedules to take the family to Mount Faber nearly every Saturday.

“We would drive to the top of the hill, walk down, and then walk back up to the car, always packing a lunch or going to a restaurant afterward, so it felt like there was a payoff with every hike,” said Wong.

It wasn’t long before Wong joined her middle school’s track team, finding that her early start in hiking allowed her to excel in both sprinting and long-distance running. “Doing all those walks, it enabled me to know how to breathe properly even with no formal training,” she said.

In the years since, though, hiking has been more than a sport to Wong; it has allowed her to learn new cities during her frequent travels, to ponder philosophical questions about life to the tune of songs like “A Moment in Time” by Whitney Houston and Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song,” and, above all, to strengthen her mental muscle.

“The mental can help you get through the physical,” said Wong, whose preparation for her most intense hike to date, the Camino de Santiago, was largely mind over matter.

“I’d never walked 20-something miles a day before, so to prepare I had to break it down mentally like, ‘OK, I’ll wake up early and walk three or four hours, stop for breakfast, do another four or five miles, then break for lunch and walk another five or six miles at the end of the day.”

On the actual hike, Wong ended up spraining her ankle with 100 miles left to go, but thanks to her fine-tuned mental endurance, managed to see the journey through to fruition.

“By the time I reached my final destination at the St. James Cathedral, I saw a pharmacist and they were like ‘How did you even walk like a mile with this?’ — that is the power of mental over physical,” said Wong, who will return to the Camino this year to hike part of the route, starting in France this time.

The mental preparation that goes into helming one of the largest hair care companies in the world, Wong has found, is a little different.

“When you’re hiking, you start at a certain time and you know you will end at a certain time; you’re somewhat in control of it. When it comes to business, you can’t force a finish — sometimes you can’t even force a start,” she said.

When it comes to the dynamic between work and play, though, each enriches the other for Wong. “When I’m walking, I think about my life — what have I done? What could I be? Or, what if I deviate and go down this path,” said Wong, whose day-to-day walks around Central Park are just as gratifying as her more intense undertakings.

“Consistency is much better than a sudden surge of 200 to 300 miles,” said Wong, for whom a trek down Madison Ave has yet to get old.

“There’s always something new to see, something new to discover — and that gets me excited.”