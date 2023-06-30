How Sephora Celebrates Its Founders

ed: Photo to insert gallery when ready. please use hed below for mag

Slug: Sephora @ 25

Hed: Founder’s Fair

Sephora is the ultimate playground for indie brands and the beauty junkies who love them. No wonder it’s become a haven for founders, many of whom have embraced every opportunity to interact with shoppers and Sephora beauty advisers since Day One. Whether via large-scale events like Sephoria (which will go live again for the first time since the pandemic in New York City this September) or in-store appearances and online master classes, the founder presence is a strong one. Even ceo Jean-André Rougeot makes it a point to meet regularly with entrepreneurs, both established and emerging. “To me, it is an absolute source of inspiration and energy,” he said. “There is so much power in our founders.”