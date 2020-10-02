Designing any clean fragrance is no small feat, let alone without getting to smell it in real time. So, when Givaudan’s Linda Song started working with Belinda Smith of St. Rose on the clean fragrance brand’s sixth launch, Vigilante, earlier this year, reliance on Zoom and the mail was imperative.

The fragrance features top notes of bergamot and cypress; heart notes of rose, ylang-ylang and jasmine; base notes of Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, patchouli and cistus. It is available for preorder this month on the brand’s web site and select retailers in the U.K. and Australia for $165.

“As difficult as it was to not smell together, it was easier with technology and FedEx,” Song said. “One of the benefits was how the process was just to slow down, really dissecting what this fragrance was about,” she added, mentioning that spending time with the fragrance and being given time to think served her creative process.

Other elements of the launch include upcycled materials, such as moroccan cedarwood atlas and rose concentrate. Sustainability was key, too, especially since the new scent, Vigilante, was inspired by the community Smith saw in her native Australia following the fires in the country in 2019.

“We wanted to encapsulate the rebellious spirit of optimism,” she said. One of the olfactive signatures across the brand’s offering is Australian sandalwood, which Smith sources from a farm in Australia that benefits the local Aboriginal community.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Can Beauty Be Sustainable?

Diesel Upcycling for 55DSL Unveiled in Milan

Launch Pad: Fall Fragrance Launches