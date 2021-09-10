How The Pandemic Reignited Supergoop!’s Purpose

Beauty Inc: After the events of last year with so many women exiting the workforce and the inequity of the landscape, what are actions that you’re taking to make sure women thrive in your environment?

Holly Thaggard: There are so many women on our team that are younger than I am, and not as far down the path of having a family as I am. This brand is a marathon, not a sprint, and I make sure that everyone’s always thinking about spending time with their families every day. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., nobody can book a meeting, so they go outside. We don’t have the in-person excitement every day feeding everyone, and we make sure everyone takes a moment to prioritize health and family and wellness. I’m always sending Peloton apps and ways for people to get back into health and wellness. We don’t think of ourselves as a beauty brand, we see it as a health, wellness and lifestyle one. We’re encouraging people to get out but respect this carcinogen that is the sun, it’s really the core of our brand.

Beauty Inc: Throughout your career, what’s been most effective for you in making sure your voice has been heard?

H.T.: I sum up my job now as everything that starts with a P: the passion, the purpose, the product, people and planet. One of the earlier insights I had was that I needed a partner, we’re celebrating Amanda [Baldwin, CEO of Supergoop!]’s fifth anniversary with the company. Having a partner helped me build the team while handing everything else to Amanda.

It’s a partnership. Our leadership style is to always be thinking about our people and always be very conscious of the culture we’re building. I’m not a drama-filled person and don’t like tumultuous relationships, so we’re very thoughtful and cognitive about the sort of people that join our brand, and that they’ll succeed because of their personalities, and we make conscious decisions on an annual basis about our culture. You have to build it thoughtfully and with intention.

Beauty Inc: The last 18 months have brought so much change — what has been the biggest impact in how you approach your business?

H.T.: We’ve been able to reach more people than we ever would’ve been able to in person. It’s a huge number, just the sheer volume of interviews I could take on when not traveling. That’s allowed for more people putting a megaphone to the importance of our mission. The sheer opportunity to reach more people, that’s what I believe has helped. I’ve always been not afraid to ask for the help I need, and asking for that help is what has enabled us to see this crazy growth.

Amanda said something on leadership the other day, that leadership happens when you’re not in the room. What our team is saying when we’re not there and watching our intentions in their department, when they’re happy and smiling, it’s a strong indicator that you’re doing something right.

