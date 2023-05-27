How to Tantour for Summer 2023

Contouring has been around for years, popularized by Kim Kardashian, but TikTok users are taking it to the next level this summer by contouring with self-tanner.

Tantouring, as it has become known, relies on the same face-contouring principals as regular contouring — but it won’t wash off in an ocean or the pool.

“It’s all over TikTok and I love to see how people are using self-tanning mousse other than on their body,” says Mahay Tremblay, cofounder of Canadian self-tanner brand Nuda. “It’s such a great way to enhance features of the face and to look more sculpted without applying makeup.”

For a flawless application, she suggests using a small- or medium-size round fluffy brush for the cheekbones, the jawline, the temples and a small straight one for the nose and under the lips.

“You should put some mousse in the cap of the bottle rather than putting it straight on the brush,” she continues. “This way, you can control the quantity of product you apply and avoid disasters. Start with a small quantity and blend it like you would do with makeup. Make sure you are blending the temples well toward the hairline.”

Tremblay cautions that the tanner may appear intense straight after the application, but it will look much more natural once it has been rinsed off.

Tantouring is best done before bed, says Sophie Evans, St. Tropez’s skin finishing expert. People can sleep with the self-tanner on, allow the tan to develop, then cleanse in the morning to reveal a contoured, glowing face. She uses use a body self-tanner or St. Tropez’s Self Tan Luxe Tonic Glow Drops, $42.

“Apply your contours heavily, don’t worry if it looks fake at this stage as once the contours have developed and your first cleanse has taken place the contours will soften, I promise,” she says.

As well as face tantouring, Evans is seeing clients ask for a more contoured look on the body during spray tans — a trend that has been around for a while.

“Contouring with self-tan is still a trend for sure, with more and more people asking for it,” she tells WWD. “Nearly all my clients want contouring on their bodies to add that extra definition and tone.”

Of course, accidents can happen with at-home self-tanning, but Evans believes with tantouring it’s an easy fix: apply a generous amount of oil for five minutes, then use a cleansing cloth and face exfoliator. “Scrub the face and lift off with the cloth to soften,” she says.

St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic drops.

At Ulta Beauty, tanning products from St. Tropez, Coco & Eve, Bondi Sands, Loving Tan, Bali Body and Tan-Luxe are popular, according to Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising.