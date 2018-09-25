Huda Beauty is not only launching fragrance — they’re launching a new business model, WWD has learned.

The business is said to be releasing a collection of four fragrances that sisters Huda and Mona Kattan, who frequently post about fragrance on social media, worked on in conjunction with fragrance house Firmenich. The collection has notes of Jasmine Sambac Absolute, Vanilla and Rose Centifolia, and are meant to be layered and combined. Sources said the 100 ml. bottles will retail for $118.

As part of the launch, which is slated for November, the beauty company of power-influencer Huda Kattan (who has 27.3 million followers on Instagram), is launching its first subbrand, sources said. The subbrand for the fragrance is said to have its own visual identity, and a different communications and distribution strategy than Huda Beauty.

It’s a new strategy for the business, which until this point, has operated in just one brand. Huda Beauty is said to be planning several more subbrands for the future.

The fragrance launch is a first for Huda Beauty, which started with false eyelashes and gradually expanded into a range that includes a wide array of lip products, highlighters, eye-shadow palettes and complexion products. In addition to fragrance, the business is expected to launch 20 shades of Overachiever Concealer this fall.

Kattan is the first beauty influencer to launch a successful brand that’s attracted mainstream investor interest. The business took on an investment from private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners in late 2017, and is said to be growing quickly.

Kattan, who started her career in finance, switched over to makeup blogging and vlogging before starting her beauty brand in 2013. That blog is still up and running, and Kattan continues to post beauty tutorials — using many different brands — on Instagram and YouTube, where she has 2.4 million subscribers.

