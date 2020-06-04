PARIS — Huda Beauty remained the world’s most in-demand beauty brand in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Cosmetify Index, which factors in the number of Instagram followers and hashtags, Instagram engagement, global search volume and increased searches versus the prior quarter.

“Once again, it was Huda Beauty that came out as the world’s most popular beauty brand, with almost twice as many social followers than any other brand, as well as being the most mentioned brand on Instagram, with over 24 million hashtags,” said the report published by Cosmetify, the British beauty price-comparison web site.

Following Huda were Anastasia Beverly Hills, MAC Cosmetics, Yves Rocher, Lush, Florence by Mills, NYX Professional Makeup, Merci Handy and ColourPop Cosmetics.

Cosmetify also ranked the most powerful beauty influencers around the globe on Instagram and YouTube, factoring in estimates of how much their brand partnerships are worth.

James Charles ranked first with estimated earnings of 61,080 pounds for each YouTube video and 29,541 pounds per Instagram post, making the combined total 90,621 pounds.

Bretman Rock placed second, with estimated total earnings of 56,800 pounds on YouTube and 25,500 pounds on Instagram. Coming in third was Huda Kattan, who notched up the most followers, but was slightly behind with estimated earnings, according to Cosmetify, which didn’t break out those numbers.

Cosmetify tracks 200 “rising stars” in the beauty constellation. “The first thing to note here is that the majority of brands either saw a decrease in searches or largely stayed the same,” the report said, explaining that was due to a couple of factors.

One was a challenging comparison, since the fourth quarter of the prior year was – as always – peak buying time in advance of holidays. Another was the global coronavirus pandemic, which intensified toward the end of first-quarter 2020.

Despite that, some brands saw an uptick in searches in the January-through-March period, led by Merci Handy with an 86 percent rise, due largely to the quest for non-medicinal-smelling hand sanitizers.

“They saw searches increase by almost double in the last three months,” Cosmetify said.

Buxom searches were up 60 percent, with volume mostly growing after the Grammy Awards, where Bebe Rexha was seen sporting the brand’s Full-On Plumping Lip Polish.

Meanwhile, Goop’s searches rose 29 percent. This, Cosmetify said, was not only due to the launch of the Netflix docu-series on Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand, but also to a backlash from the scientific community on her product claims.

Beauty brands with the largest social media following were, according to tags, Huda Beauty, with 24,993,381; Anastasia Beverley Hills, with 23,344,089, and MAC Cosmetics, with 18,327,777.

Ranked according to which brands were favored in the most countries, Yves Rocher came in first, with 37 countries, followed by Dove, with 19 countries; ColourPop, with 16 countries; Huda Beauty, with 11 countries, and Beauty Bay, with eight countries.

The most searches for sustainable brands went to The Ordinary, Elemis, Bleach London, Milk Makeup and Morphe.

On an individual, product level, people most searched for L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray, Cuticura Anti Bacterial Hand Gel, The Ordinary Serum Foundation, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Foundation Makeup SPF 10.