PARIS — Huda Beauty kept its position as the most in-demand beauty brand around the globe in 2020, according to the Cosmetify Index, which factors in the number of Instagram followers and hashtags, Instagram engagement, global search volume and increased searches versus the prior year.

Huda Beauty, founded by Huda Katan, registered 53,263,342 combined social media followers, and was followed by Kylie Cosmetics with 26,769,574, and MAC Cosmetics with 24,089,145, Cosmetify, the British beauty price-comparison web site, reported.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, NYX Professional Makeup, Too Faced, Morphe, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and Tarte Cosmetics came next.

Carly Cochrane, content editor at Cosmetify, noted the shift in consumers from makeup to skin care, and how that played into social media this year.

“From ‘selfie’ to ‘shelfie,’ the rise in skin-care routines has encouraged social media users to share their skin-care collections online, particularly on TikTok,” she said. “This trend has been led by the rise of skin-care influencers such as Hyram, with his most talked-about brands massively increasing in popularity, with searches for The Ordinary increasing by 113 percent and CeraVe increasing over 400 percent from 2019 to 2020.”

Cochrane also highlighted a rise of clean, cruelty-free “cult” beauty brands, such as Milk Makeup, Drunk Elephant and Versed. The latter two posted search increases in the order of 63 percent and 125 percent, respectively, this year so far versus the same period in 2019.

