Hulu, OWN Unveil ‘The Hair Tales’ Series

Hulu and OWN are debuting a new beauty-centric series with a high-profile cast.

Called “The Hair Tales,” the series — which counts Oprah Winfrey and Tracee Ellis Ross among its executive producers — debuts its first two episodes on Saturday on Hulu and on OWN. From there, Hulu will premiere two episodes on a weekly basis; OWN will air each of the six episodes on consecutive Saturdays.

The series is “a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair,” according to a joint statement from Hulu. Each episode focuses on a different public figure, including Winfrey, Issa Rae, congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and entertainers Chika, Marsai Martin and Chloe Bailey.

In addition to Ross and Winfrey, executive producers include Michaela Angela Davis, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Kisha Imani Cameron.

“Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a gorgeous collage of resilience, style and purpose,” the statement continued.

Producers include Culture House, Joy Mill Entertainment, Tetravision and Harpo Films.

The series comes as the lines between beauty and entertainment continue to merge. Earlier this year, specialty retail giant Sephora produced a documentary on the history and revival of beauty brand Fashion Fair, while a slew of other beauty brands such as Biossance shift their focus to lengthier content to captivate consumers.

The series’ arrives as legislation progresses that seeks to outlaw discrimination on the basis hair type.

The CROWN Act, legislation that outlaws discrimination based on hair, has been enacted in 19 states, such as California, New York and Massachusetts. It now sits in the Senate after passing the House of Representatives last year. On Wednesday, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists sent a statement to the Senate to pass the act.