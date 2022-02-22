HydraFacial Parent Company Sales Double

The Beauty Health Company saw net sales double in 2021, and with it, is setting sights on expansion.

The parent company of HydraFacial posted $260.1 million in net sales for 2021, up 118.3 percent from 2020’s total of $119.1 million. For the fourth quarter, net sales hit $77.9 million, up from $37.9 million in 2020.

Net losses widened from $29.2 million in 2020 to $375.1 million in 2021, and to $17.3 million for the fourth quarter, up from $7.5 million a year prior. Losses were largely due to the company’s public warrants, which had no assigned cash value, redeemed during those time periods.

Andrew Stanleick, the company’s newly anointed president and chief executive officer, attributes a hotbed of consumer activity in services for the growth. “The company has amazing growth and has been really benefiting from these secular trends, which are forecasted to continue,” he said of interest in skin and hair care.

“We’ve had a lot of needles put in us in the last few years, and I think this is a treatment which is non-invasive and doesn’t hurt,” Stanleick continued. “Millennials are looking more and more for experiences, and this really delivers.”

In 2021, HydraFacial sold 6,191 units of its delivery system, bringing the count of distribution points to roughly 20,000 globally. Stanleick is bullish on other geographies, too, for expansion. “We see there’s a huge exponential growth opportunity again, especially in Asia,” he said. “We have real opportunities to accelerate our digital brand marketing to drive awareness, so my key objective is to make this not the best kept secret in beauty, but the worst.”

HydraFacial may be the company’s flagship brand, but Stanleick sees the opportunity to build out a robust brand portfolio via strategic acquisitions.

“Our objective and vision is to build out a platform of brands which sits on the convergence of non-invasive medical aesthetic, beauty and wellness, and that is a really rich territory,” Stanleick said. “We’re really looking for the right M&A to build out our platform, and we’ll be doing that in a disciplined manner, but we have a big ambition to really grow up in health.”

To further develop any potential acquisitions, Stanleick said there would need to be room to leverage HydraFacial’s existing partners. “We’re calling on 20,000 points of distribution around the world with a really strong community, and if we can bring another service or other brands, you can see that could really drive value and enable us to unlock synergy across all our costs and existing infrastructure.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Estée Lauder Posts Best Quarter Yet

Behind HydraFacial’s $1 Billion Valuation