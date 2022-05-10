HydraFacial Partners With JLo Beauty, Parent Company Reports Record-breaking Q1 Results

Just before announcing its upcoming collaboration with JLo Beauty, Hydrafacial’s parent company, The Beauty Health Company, reported record-breaking first-quarter results in terms of delivery system sales.

In the three months ended March 31, the company sold 1,849 delivery systems, resulting in net sales of $75.4 million, up from $57.5 million in 2020.

The company also raised its net sales guidance for the year to a range of $330 to 340 million, up from a range of $320 to $330 million in 2021.

Additionally, The Beauty Health Co. saw Google search trends for HydraFacial at an all-time high in quarter one, and now boasts a net promoter score of 44, up from 40 in 2021.

With the addition of its new delivery systems, the company now has roughly 21,719 placed worldwide, with its sights set on expanding even further through the rest of 2022.

“We are pretty nascent outside of the U.S. today,” said Stanleick, president and chief executive officer of The Beauty Health Co. “So, we have a huge white space to grow across EMEA and especially APAC, and I think what we’ll see as cities reopen — especially in China after the COVID[-19] lockdowns — is we anticipate an upswing in our business.”

Stanleick, who joined the company in February, said the company saw particularly promising results in countries such as Australia and New Zealand, following the easing of lockdown measures in those countries and the launch of the company’s new HydraFacial Syndeo Delivery System.

To further its aim of reaching a more global audience, HydraFacial has announced it will partner with JLo Beauty to launch the HydraFacial x JLo Beauty Booster Serum.

Inspired by the actress-slash-entrepreneur’s hero That JLo Glow Serum, the treatment contains olive leaf extract, fermented adaptogens and Hydropex HHG to hydrate and plump the skin.

Upon its launch in September 2022, consumers will be able to add the treatment to their service at any HydraFacial provider.

“We have a huge opportunity to grow, and that’s why I think the exclusive partnership we have with the JLo HydraFacial serum is just really timely, and it really helps us drive overall awareness.”

