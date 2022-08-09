HydraFacial to Enter Galeries Lafayette as It Reports Record Results

Around 60 percent of HydraFacial’s distribution is through medical channels such as dermatologists and plastic surgeons, while the other 40 percent is classed as non-medical channels and includes retail. In the U.S., it’s in Sephora, Nordstrom and Ulta, and in the U.K., it is available at John Lewis.

While it has its own brand HydraFacial serums and boosters, it also partners with the likes of Murad and SkinCeuticals to use their products and in the fall will be joining forces with JLo Beauty on a glow booster to use with the devices.

The news comes as BeautyHealth, the company behind HydraFacial that went public through a SPAC, reported record net sales of $103.5 million in the three months ended June 30, up from $66.5 million in the same period a year earlier. In the Americas, its largest business, sales surged 77 percent to $75.4 million, while EMEA sales were 56 percent higher at $17.8 million. In Asia Pacific, sales decreased to $10.4 million from $12.4 due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Net income was $7.9 million, compared with a net loss of $139.4 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, income was $2.2 million, down from $7.8 million in 2021.

“Our spectacular results this quarter reflect the growing strength of our business, the enthusiasm of our providers and consumers, and the accelerating demand for HydraFacial around the world,” said Stanleick. “We delivered our highest-ever quarterly net sales on record delivery system sales. We remain as confident as ever in our business and are raising our full-year net sales guidance by $10 million, up to $340 to $350 million, and reaffirming our $50 million 2022 adjusted EBITDA outlook as we continue to invest in our growth.”

As for M&A, Stanleick told WWD that while the company is prudent, if it can find the right complementary service or device “then we would really like to seize that opportunity to grow,” noting that it raised close to $1 billion of capital last fall.