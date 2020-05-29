Beauty consumers are oscillating between the extra and the extra-practical. According to Google search data analyzed by Trendalytics for the month of April, TikTok trends such as fox brows — participants shaving the outer portions of their eyebrows for a fox-like effect — ranked alongside the practicalities associated with life in quarantine, like hand and hair care. “Everyone wants to do and feel a little extra, just to feel like they’re alive,” said CeCe Lee, ceo of Trendalytics. Maintenance is also top of mind. Take the top search: eyebrow lamination (chemically straightening eyebrow hairs in an upward brush). “These are the things people would do behind closed doors, and you’re seeing consumers’ truest selves,” Lee said. Here, Trendalytics list of April’s top beauty searches, ranked by percent increase year-over-year.

Eyebrow lamination, +2,515.2% Hand wipes, +1,981.9% Euphoria makeup, +1,594.1% Fox brows, +1,042.2% How to wash your hands, +732.3% Gel hand soap, +721.9% Hair clippers, +642.0% Holographic hair, +555.5% Sock curls, +543.6% Refillable body wash, +533 %

Source: Trendalytics

