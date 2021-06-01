Hyram Yarbro, the YouTuber whose straight talk on skin care has helped spur double-digit sales increases for brands like CeraVe, will introduce his own line later this month.

Selfless by Hyram: Powered by The Inkey List, a partnership between Yarbro and Inkey List, will roll out in 663 Sephora doors globally and sephora.com on June 24.

The 24-year-old Yarbro, who has more than 6.8 million TikTok fans, 4.5 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, is known as the “Gen Z whisperer.” His ingredient-first approach to skin care aims to demystify the category for a new generation of users with an emphasis on efficacy and science, and he has been at the forefront of the new movement toward greater transparency in beauty.

Now he hopes to bring that philosophy to his own line, and further his goal of connecting the cosmetics industry with social change.

“We are in an industry focused on empowerment and self care,” Yarbro said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “I wanted to create a brand that would be selfless — and connect consumers’ purchasing power with a greater cause.

You May Also Like

“The goal is to help people empower themselves with high-quality skin care and give them the ability to empower others who are struggling with some of the biggest global issues,” he continued. “We are creating skin care that is a catalyst for bigger social change.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Collections

To that end, Selfless will support organizations across four key areas: the environment, health, education and empowerment by partnering with nonprofit organizations in each area.

To begin with, the environment and health will be the primary focus, with the brand establishing partnerships with Rainforest Trust and Thirst Project. Every product purchase will directly impact the organizations, either by helping to provide a year’s clean drinking water or protect tropical forests from deforestation.

First-year goals include protecting more than 2,500 acres of forest from deforestation, restoring 370,000-plus tons of carbon dioxide and providing access to clean water for more than 35,000 people in Eswatini, Africa.

Selfless by Hyram will launch with five stock keeping units — which Yarbro will unveil on his social media channels over the course of this month; nothing will cost more than $30.

“We’re keeping it super tight to start with, aligning with Hyram’s mentality of clean, amazing actives,” said Colette Laxton, chief executive officer and cofounder, with Mark Curry of the London-based Inkey List. “We started with the social impact aspect first, and reimagined the product process by developing the Selfless standard that we will hold ourselves to.”

The standard consists of the brand committing to transparent, sustainable ingredient sourcing; climate consciousness via proactively reducing CO2 emissions, and carbon neutral, fully recyclable packaging. Progress reports covering each area will be issued biannually.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to buy into that selfless choice. They’re buying into social impact and transparency,” Laxton said. “We aren’t saying we have the perfect answer — there is a lot of controversy and challenges around a lot of these things — but we’re excited for Hyram to use his platform to say that while there’s not a perfect solution right now, we think this is the best thing for the brand.”

Selfless is a joint venture between Yarbro and The Inkey List, and both sides emphasized they are in it for the long haul. “This is not a one-and-done influencer collaboration,” Curry said. “There are so many brands that are desperate to hire an influencer, but our attitude was, if we are going to do something, let’s build a global brand that will leave a lasting impression on the industry.”